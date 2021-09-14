Alberta reports 1,434 new COVID-19 cases, nine additional deaths

Alberta reported an additional 1,434 cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the province’s active infection count to 18,265.

This is the eighth day in a row that Alberta has found over 1,100 new COVID-19 cases. The province’s testing positivity rate now sits at approximately 12%.

There are currently 822 Albertans in hospital due to the virus, including 212 in intensive care.

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, shared an infographic on Twitter that broke down the number of hospital patients by vaccination status.

Of those in intensive care, 91% are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, and out of the 610 people in hospital, not in ICU, 73.5% are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated.

Here is a summary of the latest #COVID19AB numbers: There are now 822 people in hospital due to COVID-19. Of the 610 non-ICU, 73.5% are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated. Of the 212 in ICU, 91% are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated. (1/5) pic.twitter.com/WaCKiPGNmR — Dr. Deena Hinshaw (@CMOH_Alberta) September 14, 2021

“Viruses are opportunistic and continuously evolve when given a chance to do so,” said Dr. Hinshaw in a tweet. “As we have seen over the last few weeks, [COVID-19] is gaining strength and we must not let our guard down.”

“Wear a mask, stay home when sick, go for testing when needed and get vaccinated,” the doctor urged.

In the past 24 hours, nine additional deaths caused by COVID-19 were reported in Alberta, raising the province’s death toll to 2,471.

As of September 13, there have been 5,665,956 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered in the province. Of Alberta’s eligible population, 79.4% of people have had at least one dose of vaccine, with 71.3% of the population having received the two doses required to be considered fully immunized against the virus.

Over the course of the pandemic, Alberta has had 272,211 confirmed cases of the virus, with 251,475 now recovered.