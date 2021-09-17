Here are the new COVID-19 measures coming to Alberta on Monday

As COVID-19 cases continue to rise across Alberta, the provincial government has introduced a number of public health measures in an effort to help slow the spread of the virus.

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney and Minister of Health Tyler Shandro announced the new restrictions along with a proof of vaccination program during a Wednesday evening press conference.

Several public health measures went into effect at 12:01 am on Thursday, September 16, while others will begin on Monday, September 20. Also, starting Monday, businesses and spaces such as restaurants, bars, and indoor organized events can choose to participate in the Restrictions Exemption Program.

Under this program, businesses can operate as usual with no restrictions, as long as they are serving only people who have proof of immunization or who have a recent negative COVID-19 test.

Vaccine-eligible individuals will be required to provide government-issued proof of vaccine, documentation of a medical exemption, or a negative COVID-19 test in order to access the participating social, recreational, and discretionary events and businesses throughout the province.

Tests must be privately paid COVID-19 PCR or rapid tests completed within the past 72 hours, and they cannot be from Alberta Health Services or Alberta Precision Laboratories.

The following public health measures come into effect on Monday for the businesses and events that are not participating in the Restrictions Exemption Program. A list of the restrictions that were put into place on September 16 can be found on the Government of Alberta’s website.

Restaurants

Outdoor dining only with a maximum of six individuals per table (one household or two close contacts for those living alone).

Liquor sales must end by 10 pm, and consumption by 11 pm.

Restaurants are eligible to implement the Restrictions Exemption Program.

Weddings and funerals

All indoor ceremonies and services are limited to 50 attendees or 50% fire code capacity, whichever is less.

No indoor receptions are permitted, unless the hosting facility implements the Restrictions Exemption Program.

All outdoor ceremonies and services for weddings and funerals must be limited to 200 attendees. Outdoor receptions are required to follow liquor sales and consumption restrictions (sales end at 10 pm and consumption ends by 11 pm).

Hosting facilities are eligible to implement the Restrictions Exemption Program.

Retail, entertainment, and recreation facilities

Including any indoor venues, libraries, conferences, rental spaces, concerts, nightclubs, casinos, and similar.

Attendance is limited to one-third fire code capacity and attendees are only permitted to attend with their household (or two close contacts for those living alone). Attendees must be masked and have two-metre physical distancing between households.

These facilities are eligible to implement the Restrictions Exemption Program.

Adult sport, fitness, performance, and recreation