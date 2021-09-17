Wait times for Alberta's COVID-19 vaccine record are long and people are losing it

Albertans are taking to social media to vent their frustration with the speed of the MyHealth Records website as the clock ticks down until proof of COVID-19 vaccination (or a negative test) is required to access many places in the province.

Some users posted have screenshots of more than 100,000 people waiting in the queue, before the province’s vaccine passport program launches on Monday.

The program, titled the Restrictions Exemption Program, was announced by Premier Jason Kenney on Wednesday evening and is essentially a vaccine passport system for non-essential businesses and events to opt out of capacity restrictions in places like restaurants and gyms.

Since the announcement, the province’s health records website has faced a tsunami of Albertans looking to access their records, and many have migrated to social media to vent their feelings about the sometimes hours-long wait times.

Much better than me. I still have to wait for 80.000 clicks until I see My Health records #UCPFailedAlberta pic.twitter.com/Tfl4QeLBJc — Marcus (@mboggi_) September 17, 2021

One Twitter user posted a screenshot of more than 100,000 people waiting ahead of them.

Hey @jkenney and @shandro… this is now the second time that I’m kicked out of the queue to view my health records after waiting several hours. What’s worse is that people getting are being prevented from getting *actual* health care because of your inaction. #AbLeg #COVIDAB pic.twitter.com/79lUOgoeXw — Pierre Kennepohl (@pkennepohl) September 16, 2021

Some users even made it to the end of the waitlist, only to be greeted by an error page after hours of waiting. Bummer!

@AHS_media 4 hours……. 4hour wait to get into my health records and I get this HTTP 400 error. I entered my credentials within 30 seconds. Now every time I try to start again, I continually get this error. pic.twitter.com/XOPcYNfkuB — Kenit Gato (@KenitGato) September 16, 2021

This is literally just to log in to the health records site. So even do someone wanted to see their blood test results, they’d have to wait in this line. I lost my place (because… you know… work 😂), so I’m back in line again. pic.twitter.com/KyR8gZNIOR — Beth Allan (@adolwyn) September 16, 2021

Why would there be 107,380 people ahead of me in line to view MY health records? pic.twitter.com/Hp9hoGkLIA — Andrew Grose (@GroseAndrew) September 16, 2021

me: i should check to see if my vaccination records are fully updated alberta health website: pic.twitter.com/qPGry3h4uB — Mira II.8 HD Final Chapter Prologue (@EleMira_) September 17, 2021

I was just about to link to that.

In case you have a myhealth account, don’t assume that’s an easy / quick answer. I’ve been “in line” to view my own health records for over an hour already… 🤦🏾‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/kiU7bYEucA — Raj Bhardwaj (@RajBhardwajMD) September 16, 2021