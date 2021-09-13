Alberta reports 4,740 new COVID-19 cases, 18 deaths since Friday

Health officials in Alberta reported 4,740 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, during the first case count update since Friday.

The case count includes 1,659 cases identified on September 10, 1,497 cases on September 11, and 1,584 cases on September 12.

New numbers from the province show that there are now 18,395 active COVID-19 cases, an increase of 2,130 since Friday.

There are currently 803 Albertans in hospital due to the virus, an increase of 117 since Friday’s count of 686. This includes 189 individuals in intensive care.

The province’s COVID-19 death toll now sits at 2,462, including 18 additional deaths that were reported over the past 24 hours.

Over the course of the pandemic, Alberta health officials have confirmed 270,777 COVID-19 cases. Of those, 249,920 have since recovered.

As of September 12, there have been 5,656,213 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered in Alberta. Of the province’s eligible population, 79.2% have had at least one dose of the vaccine, including 71.2% of Albertans that are now fully immunized with two shots.