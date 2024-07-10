NewsWeather

Alberta hits all-time summer peak record for power as heatwave settles in

Laine Mitchell
|
Jul 10 2024, 5:49 pm
Alberta hits all-time summer peak record for power as heatwave settles in
Alliance Images/Shutterstock

The Alberta Electric System Operator (AESO) says the province hit a new all-time summer peak record for power usage as a heatwave settles on in.

The AESO, which manages and operates the provincial power grid, stated in a post on X Wednesday morning that Alberta hit the record yesterday with 11,820 megawatts, surpassing the previous summer record set on June 29, 2021.

AESO declared a grid alert earlier this week, which is issued when the Alberta power system is under stress and when they prepare to use emergency reserves to meet demand and maintain system reliability.

The heat in Alberta is not looking to let up soon. Edmonton is forecast to reach a scorching high of 37°C today and Calgary to reach 35°C.

If you are looking for a way to beat the heat, we rounded up a few ideas for doing just that in both Edmonton and Calgary. Stay cool out there!

