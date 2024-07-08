A new footbridge will soon link Edmonton with a nearby county

Construction on a footbridge between the City of Edmonton and Strathcona County is underway, set to become part of a more than 100-kilometre trail connecting six municipalities in the North Saskatchewan River valley.

The bridge will link 167th Avenue in Edmonton with Township Road 540 in Strathcona County, connecting pedestrians and cyclists to trail systems within the North Saskatchewan River Valley.

The Great Trail of Canada (or Trans-Canada Trail) will also connect through the local trail systems and with the new footbridge.

Construction is expected to finish in 2025. Until then, a popular trail in northeast Edmonton is closed while the site prepares to become the home of the new footbridge.

The area’s closures include the entire pathway parallel to the North Saskatchewan River between 17th Street NE and 167th Avenue NE. Similarly, a trail north of Township Road 540 in Strathcona County is closed while construction takes place.

You might also like: A huge 200-room hotel is in the works in Edmonton's ICE District

An exciting new park is under construction in downtown Edmonton

Alberta breaks all-time record for new homes under construction

The new footbridge design includes features like gathering areas on either end of the bridge, pathways from the bridge to existing trail systems, and two viewing areas on the bridge.

The $38.6 million pedestrian footbridge is funded 50% by the River Valley Alliance, with the City of Edmonton and Strathcona County investing the remaining costs evenly.