8 ways to cool off when you get sick of the heat in Edmonton

While we all look forward to the summer season in Edmonton, sometimes the heat can be more than imposing.

Edmonton is currently experiencing its first heatwave of 2023; Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) issued a heat warning for the city earlier this week after temperatures pushed past 30°C.

When temperatures soar, it’s crucial to stay hydrated and keep cool. Fortunately for you, we’ve put together a list of some excellent ways to beat the heat in Edmonton.

Head down into the River Valley

A walk through the river valley on a hot day is sure to cool you off; plenty of trees for shade and proximity to the water will bring the temperature down a few degrees. Plus, it’s a beautiful part of the city to explore!

Hit up the Library

Settle in with a good book at any one of the Edmonton Public Library locations, where you will feel extra comfortable under the air conditioning. It’s a quiet, peaceful way to relax and stay cool when the ground outside is hot enough to fry an egg.

Go see a movie

Another great source of air conditioning is the movie theatre. What better way to beat the heat for a few hours than with a movie? There are plenty of fantastic films coming out this summer too.

Get some Ice Cream

We have so many incredible and locally owned ice cream shops in Edmonton, and it’s a fantastic way to beat the heat. For example, you could check out Kind Ice Cream’s newest location inside the Oliver Exchange Building.

Grab a few friends and head down to one of Edmonton’s many outdoor patios. Stay shaded under an umbrella while sipping on an ice-cold drink. What could be better?

West Edmonton Mall

You can spend an entire day inside West Edmonton Mall, and best of all, it’s all air-conditioned. So do a little shopping, hit up Galaxyland, or go for a splash at the World Waterpark; the world is your oyster!

Elk Island National Park

Stick to the shaded trails at Elk Island National Park; you’ll feel the temperature come down a few degrees. It’s only a short drive east of Edmonton! You may see a buffalo or two while you’re out there.

Go for a swim

This is such a classic way to cool off. While we’re still awaiting our outdoor pools to open here in Edmonton, you can dip your feet in plenty of indoor public pools. It’ll feel so refreshing!