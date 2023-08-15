7 places to cool down at and beat the heatwave this week in Calgary

It’s a scorching hot week in Calgary this week, with a heatwave taking over the city for the next few days.

We’ve got a list of places to check out if you’re finding your home and office too stuffy and need somewhere to escape from the heat. Most of the places we’ve rounded up are free to visit, with some options to spend a little more if you want to.

Malls

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Southcentre Mall (@southcentremall)

What: Malls are a great place to take in some air conditioning. Browse through shops and maybe get some errands done, and maybe take in a meal at the food court. The good news is with the heatwave taking place during the week, there’s time to stop in after work since malls are open into the evenings.

Where: Southcentre Mall, Chinook Mall, Market Mall, Marlborough Mall, Cross Iron Mills, Sunridge Mall

Cooling stations

What: The City of Calgary has installed water stations around the city to help people cool down during the scorching hot summer temperatures. Each station includes a drinking fountain, a water bottle filling station, a pet water fountain, and overhead misting.

Where: The city has created an interactive map here so you can find the most convenient cooling station and plan your next outdoor adventure.

Outdoor pools

What: If you don’t mind getting a little wet this week, there are a ton of outdoor pools available to the public to help you cool down. Splash around in Olympic Plaza or check out an outdoor pool at one of the many locations around the city. It’s a classic way to beat a heatwave in Calgary!

Where: There are a ton of outdoor pools around Calgary; view a full map of them here

Art galleries

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Glenbow Museum (@glenbowmuseum)

What: Calgary’s art scene is bumping, and maybe one of the best parts is the amount of free and cheap art galleries available to the public. Not only will you be able to escape the heat, but you can enjoy taking in some new art as well.

Where: Some of our favourite galleries are Contemporary Calgary, The Esker Foundation and Glenbow at the Edison

Nearby drives

What: If you’ve got a car with air conditioning, but your home doesn’t, it can be really tempting to just sit in the car and crank up the AC. There are some great short drives around the city that will give you a good reason to get out and not feel like you’re just wasting gas.

Where: Drive to Diamond Valley for some ice cream, Stettler for a ride on the steam train, or Lacombe to visit the museum and take in the Edwardian architecture

Calgary Library

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Calgary Public Library (@calgarylibrary)

What: The library is a little cool oasis where you can relax with your favourite book or try many other activities. You don’t have to be a big reader to enjoy the library anymore, if you’d like to check out a list of ongoing events, click here.

Where: For a full list of hours and locations, click here

Rec centres

View this post on Instagram A post shared by YMCA Calgary (@ymcacalgary)

What: If you want to get out of the heat but stay active, stop into a local rec centre. Try out a new physical activity or jump into an old favourite! From rock climbing to swimming, there’s so much around the city to do.

Where: There are various YMCAs around the city and climbing walls at the Calgary Climbing Centre locations, or try an old favourite like the Southland Leisure Centre. For a full list of City of Calgary recreation centres, click here.