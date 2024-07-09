Some spots in Jasper National Park may be a little less crowded but a little harder to get to in the future, with Parks Canada looking into potential visitor restrictions.

Similar to the undertakings of Banff National Park to protect the mountain ecosystems of that region, Jasper National Park is embarking on its first phase of engagement on a visitor use management plan.

Parks Canada says visitation to Jasper National Park rose 20% over the last 10 years and is expected to continue to rise.

Eighty percent of Jasper’s visitors arrive during the summer, so planning will focus on summer access and use only (May to September). The visitor use management planning process may be extended to other locations and times of year in the future.

The Visitor Use Management Plan will focus on visitor access and use of the following busy day-use locations:

Lake Annette and Lake Edith

Old Fort Point

Pyramid and Patricia Lakes

Maligne Canyon

Mount Edith Cavell

Valley of the Five Lakes

The public comment period is open through September 13, 2024.

“This feedback will help inform the development of visitor use management strategies and actions. We intend to engage with partners, stakeholders, and the public on draft strategies and actions in 2025,” Parks Canada added.

“Many may be familiar with timed-entry reservations that are being implemented in US National Parks, or with the closure of Moraine Lake Road to personal vehicle use. The scope and scale of visitation challenges in US National Parks and in Banff National Park are different from Jasper.”

The visitor use management plan is expected to be published and put into place come 2026.