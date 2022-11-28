Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

A new immersive experience is opening in Calgary this week and it will invite guests into the world of an iconic holiday classic.

The Immersive Nutcracker, A Winter Miracle is transforming the BMO Centre into the festive tale for all ages to enjoy from December 1 to 28.

Guests are placed in the middle of the classic Nutcracker story as dazzling projections swirl around the room and dancers from the Bolshoi Theatre twirl to the music of Tchaikovsky.

Produced by Lighthouse Immersive, the team behind Immersive Van Gogh, The Immersive Nutcracker whisks audiences into five fantasy-filled worlds accompanied by classical scores like “The March of the Toys,” “The Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy,” and more.

“Like so many others, I have grown up with the tradition of enjoying the Nutcracker story,” said Svetlana Dvoretsky, producer at Lighthouse Immersive, in a release. “This production does not replace any of those classics, but it provides a family-friendly experience that pays homage to the story’s ballet roots.”

Immersive Nutcracker will surround guests with over 500,000 cubic feet of projections made up of over 1 million frames of video. World-renowned ballet dancers Denis Rodkin and Eleonora Sevenard and young Canadian talents Elizabeth Pivovar and Alexander Marinosyan help bring the story to life amid the stunning animations.

The family-friendly event begins with a starry sky, a breathtaking snowstorm, and a giant fir tree that falls to earth as the Christmas tree of every child’s dreams.

The scene then transforms into a wondrous, toy-filled house. As you take in the marvelous display, a magical nutcracker comes to life before your very eyes.

From breathtaking projections to astonishing special effects and festive photo-ops, this is The Nutcracker like you’ve never seen it before.

When: December 1 to 28, 2022

Time: Various times:

Where: BMO Centre – 20 Roundup Way SE, Calgary

Tickets: Starting at $30, children under 3 are free when accompanying a paying adult. Purchase

With files from Zoe Demarco