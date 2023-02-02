Actually Pretty Good serves up some of the best pizza in Calgary.

Already one of the best places to eat in Calgary (and one of the city’s best brunch spots), the restaurant is having a pizza lover’s dream day next week.

On Thursday, February 9, Actually Pretty Good will be giving away one slice of pizza per person between 11 am and 4 pm.

Lunch plans are sorted!

The team here is doing this to celebrate National Pizza Day, but also to bring awareness to the Victoria Park location by starting a pizza-by-the-slice program.

Actually Pretty Good is one of the most popular places for pizza, with creative inventions and modern twists on classic pies. Any of them are worth trying, so swing by to see which ones will have slices available.

If you’ve never been to the Victoria Park location before, Actually Pretty Good is a lively neighbourhood spot in the First Street Market that serves up imaginative pizzas made to order.

Each one is cooked perfectly, made easier by having one of the best, light and flaky crusts you’ll ever find.

Stop by on February 9 and make sure to go early as the team expects to run out of slices.

Actually Pretty Good

Address: 2509 14th Street SW, Calgary

Instagram