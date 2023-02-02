Pizza Hut opening three new locations in Alberta this spring

Pizza Hut is making some big Alberta moves this year.

Not one, not two, but three new locations are opening here this spring. One will be in Bonnyville, one in Airdrie, and the other in Calgary.

Redberry Restaurants, one of Canada’s fastest-growing restaurant companies, is launching these new pizza spots. This will make 27 Pizza Hut locations for Redberry, all of which are in Alberta.

The Redberry team also plans on opening close to 400 new Burger King and Taco Bell locations across Canada in the next eight years, so this expansion is no surprise.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pizza Hut Canada (@pizzahutcanada)

Pizza Hut is well-known for its pizza menu, pasta, starters, sides, desserts, and drinks. Fun deals and specials like five bucks, triple treat box, $10 my box, and the frequent BOGO offers also make this chain popular with Canadians.

And the stuffed crust, of course.

Stay tuned for updates on the openings for these new Alberta locations coming this spring.