Abbey’s Creations, a premium ice cream shop known for its wild flavours and freshly made pizzas, has opened a new location in Calgary.

The brand new place for ice cream cones, bowls, sandwiches, cupcakes, and more is located in the Southwood community.

There are four other locations in Calgary: 4703 Bowness Road NW, 4950 McCall Way NE, 1109 9th Avenue SE, and 999 36th Street NE.

It looks like the team is set to grow quickly. More locations are opening up soon, with another one set to pop up in Kensington later this year.

The kitchen team here is known for making delicious ice cream creations infused with bold exotic flavours using premium ingredients.

The menu at Abbey’s Creations includes hard ice cream, soft ice cream, ice cream cakes, milkshakes, and desserts like sundaes and banana splits. With a create your own option, there really are endless options to choose from.

From a small cone to a large tub, unique flavours here include churro crunch, tasty fig, Vietnamese coffee, and black sesame, just to name a few. Of course, the classic flavours are sold here as well.

There are also more than 10 types of cones to choose from at Abbey’s Creations, from Jolly Rancher to Cookies ‘n Cream, as well as tons of fun toppings, like Dino Gummies, Skor Bits, toasted coconut, and many more.

Check out this unique ice cream shop that’s unlike anywhere else in YYC.

Abbey’s Creations — Southwood

Address: 1101 9th Avenue SE, Calgary

