13 incredible things to do in Calgary this week: December 11 to 15

There are so many incredible things to do and see around Calgary this week, from so many holiday events to art shows and food!

If you haven’t picked up all your Christmas gifts yet, there are still some great events you can check out this week where you can find some awesome local finds.

The Nutcracker

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alberta Ballet (@albertaballetcanada)

What: The Nutcracker is coming back to Calgary again this year and it’s the perfect excuse to dress up in your classiest outfit and check out this incredible holiday event.

When: December 15 to 24

Where: Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium – 1415 14th Avenue NW

Price: Tickets start at $69 and can be purchased online here

Under $100 Art Show

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Art Spot (@artspot.yyc)

What: The Under $100 Art Show is back in Calgary for its 16th year, and there are so many incredible artworks to choose from. If you’ve always wanted to be an art collector but haven’t had the funds to get into it, this is a great place to start! Artists come to highlight their work and clear out old stock, so there’s something for everyone.

When: December 7 to 10 and 14 to 17 at various times

Where: 2360 Portland Street SE

Price: Tickets can be purchased online here

Check out the new Calcutta Cricket Club location

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Calcutta Cricket Club (@calcuttacricket)

What: Calcutta Cricket Club is one of the city’s favourite food spots and it’s recently reopened in its new location. We wrote an article all about the new location and menu here.

When: 11:30 am to 10 pm daily

Where: 1213 1st Street SW, Calgary

Spruce Meadows Lights

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Matt | Canadian Dad (@dashingdad)

What: If you like to enjoy the sight of bright and colourful Christmas lights from the warmth of your car, Spruce Meadows offers a huge drive-through Christmas light display. If you don’t mind getting outside, there is also the annual Christmas Market running until December 3!

When: December 8 to 31 on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from 5 to 10 pm

Where: Spruce Meadows – 18011 Spruce Meadows Way SW. View a map of the lights here

Price: FREE

Once Upon a Christmas at Heritage Park

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heritage Park YYC (@heritageparkyyc)

What: Heritage Park will take you back in time to a nostalgic Christmas scene full of Christmas carollers, horse-drawn carriages, and gingerbread cookie decorating.

When: Saturdays and Sundays, November 25 to December 17

Where: Heritage Park — 1900 Heritage Drive SW

Price: General admission is $19.95, plus tax. Tickets for kids 3-15 are $14.95 and can be purchased online here.

Lions Festival of Lights

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amirah Shay 🦋 (@amirahshay)

What: The Lions Festival of Lights is an annual tradition for many Calgarians who enjoy the festive sight at Confederation Park. Just because it’s free doesn’t make this light show any less incredible; it’s truly a gem of the holiday season!

When: November 25, 2023, to January 8, 2024

Where: 14th Street NW & 24th Avenue NW

Price: FREE

Glow Calgary

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Glow Calgary (@glow_calgary)

What: With over 90,000 square feet of illuminated spaces, Glow Calgary will definitely be a worthwhile Christmas spectacle this year.

When: December 7 to 31

Where: Nutrien Western Event Centre – 1800 Stampede Trail SE

Price: General admission is $22.99 plus tax and fees, and tickets can be purchased online here

Silver and Bold at Telus Spark

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TELUS Spark (@telus_spark)

What: Visit Telus Spark this week and check out this holiday celebration at the intersection of “silver bells” and silver (the metal). The centre promises that “Spark guests can reflect on the holidays while enjoying the whole science centre AG-tivated with fun experiences, delicious treats, a new Holiday Countdown experience, hands-on science experiments, robots, shopping and so much more!”

When: November 16, 2023, to January 7, 2024

Where: Telus Spark — 220 Saint George’s Drive NE

Price: Tickets are $19 for kids and $26 for adults and can be purchased online here

A Christmas to Remember at Granary Road

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Granary Road (@granaryroad)

What: There are so many things to enjoy, from Christmas classics like sleigh rides to unique holiday-themed activities like Breakfast with Santa and holiday-themed llama photo shoots. You could even grab the ingredients you need to make the perfect s’more!

When: November 25 to December 17

Where: Granary Road, 226066 112th Street W

Price: FREE entry into the market with varying prices for activities. To see a full list of the activities and prices scheduled this year, click here.

Zoolights

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shannon Bearzatto🌲Canadian Outdoor Adventure Mom (@shannon.adventures)

What: Zoolights has become a staple event in Calgary since it started over 25 years ago! The cold temperatures that often come with visiting at night are memorable, but so are the stunning light displays, warm drinks, and fire pits scattered around the grounds.

When: November 17, 2023, to January 7, 2024

Where: Calgary Zoo/Wilder Institute – 210 St. George’s Drive NE

Price: Tickets are $21.95 for adults and $14.95 for children ages 3 to 15 and can be purchased online here

Airdrie Festival of Lights

View this post on Instagram A post shared by City of Airdrie (@cityofairdrie)

What: This month-long light show is jam-packed with fun activities and events, including a Candy Cane Run where firefighters will hand out candy canes to everyone in attendance, musical performances, Santa’s reindeer, and so much more. For a full list of scheduled events, click here.

When: December 1 to 31 from 6 to 9 pm

Where: Nose Creek Park – 1691 Main Street S, Airdrie

Price: FREE, but donations are welcome

Banff Nightrise

What: Banff Gondola has transformed into a winter wonderland with the peak of Sulphur Mountain dressed in ambient lighting. The whole experience brings the stories of the Rockies to life. We checked it out for ourselves and couldn’t get enough of both the immersive experience and the incredible food at Sky Bistro.

When: November 18, 2023, to March 30, 2024

Where: 100 Mountain Avenue, Banff

Price: Tickets start at $58 and can be purchased online here

In Search of Christmas Spirit in Banff

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fairmont Banff Springs (@fairmontbanff)

What: Local Indigenous artist Jason Carter designed a unique multisensory light trail for visitors to enjoy. It’s an immersive experience that tells the story of the wildlife of Banff National Park. The trail is complete with illuminated sculptures and captivating sound effects.

When: Select dates from November 17 to December 31, from 4:30 to 9:30 pm

Where: Cascade of Time Garden – Cave Avenue, Banff

Price: Free, but tickets are required and can be purchased online here.