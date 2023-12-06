Calgary just got a brand-new claw machine arcade and it looks EPIC

A new arcade just opened in Calgary with a super fun concept: it’s dedicated entirely to claw machines!

This is Sumo Dino Clawcity Arcade’s first location in Alberta, with a location in BC as well.

There are claw machines with different themed prizes, including plushies, scattered around the store. To use the machines, you insert pre-purchased tokens. Make sure to follow the arcade on Instagram because it posts regular deals and bundles for tokens.

If plushies aren’t your thing, you can also exchange your stuffed toys for other prizes like Funko Pops or Pokemon cards. They have dozens of Funko Pops to choose from so you’re bound to find a character you love.

The store is located in Sunridge Mall and is open from 10 am to 8 pm from Monday to Saturday and from 11 am to 6 pm on Sunday.

Calgary is often known for its food scene so we love to see a fun new activity pop-up in the city! It’s the perfect date night idea — what’s more romantic than winning a prize for a special someone?

Sumo Dino Clawcity Arcade

Address: 2525 36th Street NE