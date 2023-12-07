8 things to do in Calgary this December that are completely free

If you’re looking for ways to take in the season without breaking the bank, you might want to check out one of these eight free ways to celebrate around the city.

We’re also in for a warm winter, with the province shattering heat records this month, so it’s the perfect excuse to get outside!

Skating

What: Despite the warm temperatures, a major Calgary skating rink is now open for the season! Dust off your skates and check out skating at Olympic Plaza this weekend. If you head down between noon and 3 pm on Saturday, you’ll be able to see all the fun activities (and free hot chocolate) during the Skate & Celebrate event.

When: 10 am to 9 pm

Where: Olympic Plaza — 228 8th Avenue SE

Spruce Meadows Lights

What: If you like to enjoy the sight of bright and colourful Christmas lights from the warmth of your car, Spruce Meadows offers a huge drive-through Christmas light display. If you don’t mind getting outside, there is also the annual Christmas Market running until December 3!

When: December 8 to 31 on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from 5 to 10 pm

Where: Spruce Meadows – 18011 Spruce Meadows Way SW. View a map of the lights here

Price: FREE

Lions Festival of Lights

What: The Lions Festival of Lights is an annual tradition for many Calgarians who enjoy the festive sight at Confederation Park. Just because it’s free doesn’t make this light show any less incredible; it’s truly a gem of the holiday season!

When: November 25, 2023, to January 8, 2024

Where: 14th Street NW & 24th Avenue NW

Price: FREE

Make smore’s at a free public firepit

What: The city has temporary free-to-use fire pits around the city to keep warm. It’s the perfect place to make some s’mores on a chilly winter day!

Where: For a list of fire pits and to book them, click here

Free Christmas concerts

What: There are a surprising number of ways to take in free live Christmas concerts this year in Calgary. We shared an article about all the ones to watch for this year; make sure to register for the ones you’re interested in before they sell out!

CPKC Holiday Train

What: The Holiday Train is back in Alberta this month with stops scheduled around the province. Calgarians will be able to check out the stunning light display and live musical performances on December 9 at Anderson CTrain Station. There are 14 rail cars covered in hundreds of thousands of LED lights. Donations to the local food bank are also appreciated.

When: December 9 at 5:45 pm

Where: Anderson CTrain Station south parking lot – 11015 Anderson Station Way SW

Price: FREE

A Christmas to Remember at Granary Road

What: While entrance into the park isn’t free, it is to access the market decked out in all the holiday vibes. There are so many things to enjoy, from Christmas classics like sleigh rides to unique holiday-themed activities like Breakfast with Santa and holiday-themed llama photo shoots. You could even grab the ingredients you need to make the perfect s’more!

When: November 25 to December 17

Where: Granary Road, 226066 112th Street W

Price: FREE entry into the market with varying prices for activities. To see a full list of the activities and prices scheduled this year, click here.

Check out the incredible holiday mall displays

What: There are so many fantastic holiday displays at malls across the city this year. Chinook Centre and Crossiron Mills stand out for their bright and sparkly Christmas displays. They also make the perfect Christmas photo shoot backdrops!