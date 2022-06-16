It’s Fathers Day weekend and there is a ton of things to check out in Calgary!

Take dad to see some sweet cars for a good cause or let him cuddle some goats and paint some pottery!

You can also head to the deep south of the city to see some world-class show jumping or try a sport for the first time!

Here are 12 of the best things to do in and around Calgary this weekend.

Try a sport for the first time with All Sport One Day

What: If your kids have ever wanted to try a sport but aren’t sure if they want to fully commit, now is a great time to give a few sports a test run. With over 100 sessions featuring over 30 activities, there is something for everyone to try out. Activities range from basketball and volleyball to parkour and taekwondo.

When: June 17 to 19

Where: Across Calgary

Cost: Free

Check out some World-Class Show Jumping at The Spruce Meadows National

What: Enjoy the top show jumping horses from around the world competing for prize money and international acclaim. You can also see the Spruce Meadows Prairie Dogs work through an agility course. FireFit competitions will be taking place and Calgary first responders will be showing off their emergency vehicles. For the little ones, there are pony rides available.

When: June 16 to 19

Time: June 17 at 8:45 am, July 18 at 8 am, July 19 at 8:30 am

Where: 18011 Spruce Meadows Way SW, Spruce Meadows

Cost: General Admission: $25, Child (2-6) / Senior (65+): $10, Under 2 years of age: free (no ticket required)

Whose Live Anyway? LIVE at Grey Eagle

What: Ryan Stiles, Greg Proops, Jeff B. Davis, and Joel Murray from the iconic improv TV show Whose Line Is It Anyway show their skills live at the Grey Eagle.

When: June 18

Time: 8 pm

Where: Grey Eagle Event Centre – 3777 Grey Eagle Drive SW

Cost: $49-$79 + fees

Get to know your neighbours at the Neighbour Day Block Party

What: Made by Momma is celebrating Neighbour Day with a block party in West Hillhurst. Free for everyone to attend you can enjoy some food trucks, check out the reptile zoo, balloon and airbrush artists, bouncy castles, and a lot more! Bring a donation of unopened diapers or formula to receive a $2 discount coupon for your lunch.

When: June 18

Time: 11 am-2 pm

Where: Made by Momma Resource Centre (66 21st Street NW)

Cost: Free

Spend Father Day Painting with Goats!

What: If dad has an artistic side or a love for goats then he’ll love #YYC Paint with Goats Sunday afternoon. Cuddle with baby goats and enjoy the creative pottery painting experience. Good for all painting and goat cuddling experience levels!

When: June 19

Time: 1 pm to 3 pm

Where: Color Café (334 14th Street NW)

Cost: $5+

Check out some sweet rides with Cars for a Cause

What: Take dad to see some sweet cars at Cars for a Cause Calgary in support of the Parkinson Association of Alberta. Some great food will be provided by Spolumbos while you can get some drinks from Cold Garden, Willow Park Wines and Spirits, and Black Fly Beverages and finish off some dessert from Righteous Gelato. The entertainment will be provided by Calgary’s High Steppin’ Daddy and the 60-80 vintage and unique vehicles from collectors around the province.

When: June 19

Time: 2pm to 6pm

Where: Platform Innovation Centre (407, 9th Avenue SE)

Cost: $100 (proceeds go to charity)

Celebrate National Indigenous History Month with Calgary Public Library

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Calgary Public Library (@calgarylibrary)

What: Calgary Public Library is hosting a series of free programs and events for National Indigenous History Month this June. Programming throughout the month includes panel discussions, Indigenous Family Storytime, book displays, and a film screening, all kicked off with a mini powwow on June 4.

When: Throughout June

Time: Varies by program

Where: Varies by program

Cost: Free

Visit a brand new exhibit at Canada’s National Music Centre

View this post on Instagram A post shared by National Music Centre (@nmc_canada)

What: A new exhibit at Canada’s National Music Centre, “Buffy Sainte-Marie: Pathfinder,” shows the evolution of one of the early innovators of digital art, beginning with the purchase of the Cree singer-songwriter’s first Macintosh computer in 1984. The travelling exhibit will be on display at Studio Bell until August 1, 2022.

When: June 3 to August 1

Time: Studio Bell is open from 10 am to 5 pm, Thursday through Sunday

Where: Studio Bell – Canada’s National Music Centre (850 4th Street SE, Calgary)

Cost: Pay-what-you-can admission

Check out the Otipemisiwak exhibition at Fort Calgary

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fort Calgary (@fortcalgary)

What: Fort Calgary launched Otipemisiwak, an exhibition of contemporary visual art, to celebrate Métis Week in November 2021, and it remains on display until June 2022. The exhibit showcases recent works by Daphne Boyer, a visual artist, and plant scientist, using a photo-based technique that mirrors spectacular traditional Métis beading.

When: On now until June 26

Time: Fort Calgary hours (currently 10 am to 5 pm Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays)

Where: Fort Calgary (750 9th Avenue SE, Calgary)

Cost: $10 for general admission to Fort Calgary or free for youth age 17 and under and Indigenous peoples

Go on a cheap movie date at select Cineplex theatres

What: Looking for budget-friendly entertainment options? Cineplex is featuring select movie screenings for $2.99 this month at several of its Calgary locations. The Cineplex Family Favourites series runs every Saturday at 11 am and offers the chance to enjoy a good flick at a great price.

When: June 11, 18, and 25

Time: 11 am

Where: Varies by date; participating Calgary locations include Cineplex Cinemas Seton and VIP, Cineplex Odeon Crowfoot Crossing Cinemas, Cineplex Odeon Sunridge Spectrum Cinemas, Cineplex Cinemas East Hills, Scotiabank Theatre Chinook, and Cineplex Odeon Westhills Cinemas

Cost: $2.99; tickets available online

Have a “wild” brunch at the Calgary Zoo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Calgary Zoo (@thecalgaryzoo)

What: Enjoy weekend brunch at the Calgary Zoo. Held in the heart of Destination Africa, the zoo’s Safari Brunch features both gourmet and comfort breakfast foods, including a free-flowing chocolate fountain with fresh fruit, eggs Benedict with Canadian bacon, a Belgian waffle bar, and much more.

When: Every Sunday until November 13, 2022

Time: First seating 9 to 10:30 am, second seating 11 am to 12:30 pm, and third seating on select dates from 1 to 2:30 pm

Where: Calgary Zoo (210 St. George’s Drive NE, Calgary)

Cost: $44.95 for adults, $27.95 for children

Walk into a parallel universe at Calgary’s science centre

What: Fascinated by the idea of parallel universes? If so, you can now take a deeper trip into the world of the subatomic in an exhibit at Telus Spark Science Centre’s digital immersion gallery. The team at Calgary’s science centre has taken what many would consider to be the hardest science subject – quantum physics – and turned it into a floor-to-ceiling visual adventure that everyone can relate to.

When: Open as of March 1, 2022

Time: 9 am to 4 pm Monday through Thursday, 9 am to 5 pm Friday through Sunday

Where: TELUS Spark Science Centre (220 St. George’s Drive NE, Calgary)

Cost: Included with general admission ($26 for adults, $19 for children)