A mansion being built in Alberta is chock-full of everything extravagant, boasting nearly 17,000 square feet of living space and a whopping 11 bathrooms.

Nestled in Leduc County, just south of Edmonton, the mansion at 40 49320 Range Road 240 A holds a whopping eight bedrooms and 11 bathrooms and is listed for $9,950,000.

Touted as the “Rolly View Mansion,” the numbers attached to the property are impressive. The walkout basement lower level alone has 11,669 square feet of living space. The six-car garage has just over 3,000, the RV bay and shop has a hair over 3,500, and the courts/event space has 6,778.

The home is set to have it all, with an indoor pool, gym, sauna, and private bar overlooking the rink/arena.

The main house will have three living quarters, including the main house, a nanny suite, and a guest suite, with the “bedroom wing” holding a dazzling main suite and multiple kids bedrooms that are being constructed as Jack-and-Jill style with full ensuites.

The home will also have second-floor lofts and not one but TWO elevators.

The moment you walk through the main front doors of the home, you are greeted by sky-high cathedral ceilings, a ceiling-to-floor fireplace, a sunken living area, and a humongous main kitchen.

Just look at that closet, it’s probably the size of many of our first apartments!

The Re/Max River City listing added that the mansion is estimated to be built and ready for its first owners in about four to six months, as of its listing earlier this month.

If you are looking at unique properties for sale in Alberta, check out this historic mansion in Calgary where the city’s second mayor lived or this retro home west of Edmonton with a tremendously large indoor swimming pool.

Are you absolutely gaga over this mansion nestled in rural Alberta? Let us know in the comments below.