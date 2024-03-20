You could own this historic $1.6M home that Calgary’s second mayor lived in

If you love your history, you could own a historic 113-year-old home in our city that Calgary’s second mayor lived in.

Built all the way back in 1911, the home at 210 37th Street NW offers three bedrooms and four bathrooms and was the home of George Clift King, who was mayor of YYC from 1886 to 1888 and lived in the home from 1915 to 1935.

Aptly referred to as “The King House,” it’s just one of five original model homes, built in the Queen Anne Revival style with a front porch and brick-clad exterior from local brickmaker E.H. Crandell.

Its Purpose Realty listing touts the home’s unique floor plan, with the off-set family room to the loft on the third level, it even still has the original staircase and hardwood flooring on the second floor, and the dazzling brick chimney stack is revealed on every level.

The chef’s kitchen is super modern and brings with it an open floor concept to the dining and living room areas, a perfect segway to entertaining and hosting family and friends in such a charming home.

You can spend plenty of time in the home’s backyard, which is accessed through French doors just off of the kitchen and boasts a deck, gazebo, fire pit and an old shed with the original front door of the house enclosed with a new fence and canopy of mature trees.

If that isn’t enough for you, a powder room is also on the home’s main floor. Upstairs, you can find three bedrooms, a three-piece bathroom, a principal room with build-ins, a four-piece ensuite with in-floor heating and even a balcony.

The staircase will eventually lead you to a stunning loft (anyone up to recreate the “Lover” music video by Taylor Swift in this home?).

The listing added that the home’s basement was renovated back in 2020 with all the permits necessary and was even reconfigured to include a laundry room, workshop, a three-piece bath, studio/TV room, new mechanical room and lots of storage.

If you are a history buff and want to live somewhere with plenty of lore in Calgary, check out this $2,000,000 mansion in the city that was built before WWI.