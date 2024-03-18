Huge, swanky Edmonton mansion for sale for just $1.1M but needs some TLC

A huge mansion in Edmonton is up for grabs for one heck of a deal, and if you are good with projects, this place would be right up your alley.

The home, located at 2512 Cameron Ravine Ld in Cameron Heights, is listed for $1,100,000 and boasts more than 4,100 square feet of living space, three bedrooms, and three bathrooms.

Its listing touts it as a “huge opportunity” with a “massive upside for anyone able to take on this project.”

The two-storey home with a walkout basement is truly dazzling. It backs onto Cameron Ravine for perfect seclusion and privacy on a tremendous 24,477-square-foot lot.

It also offers upper-floor laundry and is bursting with tons of natural light thanks to its big windows and European-style doors. Just imagine enjoying your morning coffee on its two patios.

There’s also plenty of space for your vehicles and toys thanks to a triple attached garage. Score!

This is where the handiwork comes into play, with its listing noting that the home “previously had substantial water damage and mold;” however, it is now remediated.

The home’s cabinets and appliances are currently in the garage and will need to be reinstalled. However, the home is truly a steal — its tax value is pegged at a cool $2,280,000.