This retro home near Edmonton has a MASSIVE indoor pool and is just $780,000

If you are in the market for a home with some retro appeal, a home just west of Edmonton with an indoor swimming pool and hot tub could be yours for under $800,000.

Located at 53101 C Range Road 15 in rural Parkland County, the home was built back in 1960, holds four bedrooms and five bathrooms, and is listed for $779,900.

The home is bursting with trees and is just west of Stony Plain, sitting on a little under five acres of land, and could be your own little oasis with the opportunity of still making it to Oilers games at Rogers Place in good time.

Its listing adds that it has undergone plenty of upgrades and improvements, as well as having been “notably maintained.”

The home boasts 2,000 square feet of living space plus a dazzling 3,300-square-foot room with a 40X30 indoor pool that is 11 feet deep with a shallow end, a slide, a hot tub, a sauna, and a wet bar.

This room definitely sounds like the place to throw a summer party!

The home also has a fully finished basement, which is always a treat, and the massive living room has a high-efficiency wood fireplace, perfect for those cold winter nights.

It has received upgraded vinyl plank flooring and a patio door to the pool area, and the updated kitchen includes newer cabinet fronts, countertops and ceramic tile.

The main bedroom offers patio doors to the south-facing terrace, an upgraded three-piece ensuite with a walk-in shower and a walk-in closet with wardrobe organization.

If you have some toys to look after, there is also a 24X24 attached and heated double garage plus a 24×24 detached garage and a separate workshop/storage area.

Are you all for this home with a massive indoor swimming pool just outside of Edmonton?