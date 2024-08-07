Victoria warns against swimming in these spots right now

Three beaches in Greater Victoria are under advisory right now.

If you’re planning to visit the south end of Willows Beach, Mount Douglas Park Beach, or Esquimalt Gorge Park Kinsmen Beach, keep in mind that high enterococci levels (which means traces of fecal matter) are the concern.

The BC Centre for Disease Control warns that enterococci bacteria can cause infections if they come into contact with open wounds or skin ulcers.

With summer in full swing and temperatures expected to hit 26°C over the next week, don’t be tempted to swim at these popular spots — Victoria has plenty of other great swimming locations.

Many of them, such as Banfield Park, have undergone significant clean-ups by the city to ensure a safe swimming experience.

Aside from the beaches currently under advisory, you might want to check out Gonzalez Beach, Spiral Beach on Dallas Road, and Cadboro Bay Beach. For a full list of other options, click here.

If you’re looking for a cool, calm escape from the summer heat and a refreshing alternative to the salty ocean, a freshwater lake is a perfect escape — and Victoria has lots.

Also, if you’re up for a bit of a drive, Vancouver Island is dotted with stunning beaches worth exploring. Here are some of our favourites.