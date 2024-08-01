8 freshwater lakes near Victoria perfect for swimming

Freshwater lakes in Victoria offer a perfectly cool and calm escape from the summer heat and are a refreshing alternative to the salty ocean waters.
Surrounded by the picturesque Pacific Northwest landscapes of Vancouver Island, these lakes are often framed by tall trees and offer amazing hiking trails. Many of them are also home to various fish species.
Here are eight awesome freshwater lakes ideal for swimming, boating, kayaking, or paddleboarding.
Sooke Potholes
View this post on Instagram
Sooke Potholes is an exceptional summer swimming spot, known for its series of deep, naturally carved rock pools adjacent to the Sooke River. The freshwater, shaped by glacial action 15,000 years ago, makes this strictly swimming spot a totally unique and beautiful experience. It’s a favourite day-use destination for locals and visitors, so prepare for the parking lot nightmare.
Thetis Lake
View this post on Instagram
Thetis Lake is a go-to swimming destination in Victoria, which makes it one of the most popular spots. It was established as Canada’s first nature sanctuary in 1958 and has over 40 kilometres of trails great for a hike and serene spots for an early morning canoe paddle. You can get your sweat on with a hike and then take a dip in this freshwater lake, but fair warning: parking can be a nightmare, so go early!
Durrance Lake
View this post on Instagram
Prospect Lake
View this post on Instagram
Matheson Lake
View this post on Instagram
Matheson Lake is set behind forested hills, offering excellent swimming and a loop trail for hiking enthusiasts. Neighboring Roche Cove Regional Park and the Galloping Goose Regional Trail, Matheson Lake provides a range of recreational opportunities, such as fishing, and swimming in its clear, trout-stocked waters.
Elk/Beaver Lake
View this post on Instagram
Victoria’s “freshwater playground” is also the closest to the city and is great for swimming, canoeing, and fishing, with waters stocked with catchable Rainbow Trout. The lake is enjoyed by windsurfers, sailors, water skiers, fishers, and rowers. With multi-use trails for hikers, cyclists, and horse riders, as well as designated hiking-only paths, the surrounding park also features beaches, group picnic areas, and a fishing float with access for people with disabilities.
Spectacle Lake
View this post on Instagram
Spectacle Lake, located northwest of Victoria in the Nanaimo Lowlands Ecosection, is a fantastic spot for summer swimming in its spring-fed waters. The park offers day-use opportunities for swimming and fishing for eastern brook and cutthroat trout. There is also an easy hiking trail that winds around the lake for over two kilometres. In winter, the lake can (sometimes) freeze over enough that people skate on it!
Kemp Lake
View this post on Instagram