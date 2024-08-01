8 freshwater lakes near Victoria perfect for swimming

Freshwater lakes in Victoria offer a perfectly cool and calm escape from the summer heat and are a refreshing alternative to the salty ocean waters.

Surrounded by the picturesque Pacific Northwest landscapes of Vancouver Island, these lakes are often framed by tall trees and offer amazing hiking trails. Many of them are also home to various fish species.

Here are eight awesome freshwater lakes ideal for swimming, boating, kayaking, or paddleboarding.

Sooke Potholes

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Explore Sooke | Vancouver Island (@exploresooke)

Sooke Potholes is an exceptional summer swimming spot, known for its series of deep, naturally carved rock pools adjacent to the Sooke River. The freshwater, shaped by glacial action 15,000 years ago, makes this strictly swimming spot a totally unique and beautiful experience. It’s a favourite day-use destination for locals and visitors, so prepare for the parking lot nightmare.

Thetis Lake

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Thetis Lakeside (@thetislakeside)

Thetis Lake is a go-to swimming destination in Victoria, which makes it one of the most popular spots. It was established as Canada’s first nature sanctuary in 1958 and has over 40 kilometres of trails great for a hike and serene spots for an early morning canoe paddle. You can get your sweat on with a hike and then take a dip in this freshwater lake, but fair warning: parking can be a nightmare, so go early!

Durrance Lake

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ash (@ashphotogram)

Durrance Lake is nestled in Mount Work Regional Park and is a popular swimming hole during the summer months. It can be accessed by a big looping nature trail, starting from Ross Durrance Road and winding through a picturesque forest. Along that road, you can plop down at any number of spots, or continue to the opposite of the lake for a quasi-beach area.

Prospect Lake

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Realtors – Greater Victoria | South Vancouver Island (@buyinginvictoria)

Prospect Lake, located just 20 minutes northwest of Victoria, is a fantastic spot for summer swimming. Known for its clear waters and beautiful surroundings, the lake is easily accessible from four points: Whitehead Park, Estelline Park, South Prospect Lake Park, and Echo Place Boat Launch. Besides being a popular fishing destination stocked with rainbow trout, the lake’s welcoming waters are perfect for a refreshing swim and a day of fun on the shore or aboard a boat.

Matheson Lake

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Doug Clement (@dougclementphotography)

Matheson Lake is set behind forested hills, offering excellent swimming and a loop trail for hiking enthusiasts. Neighboring Roche Cove Regional Park and the Galloping Goose Regional Trail, Matheson Lake provides a range of recreational opportunities, such as fishing, and swimming in its clear, trout-stocked waters.

Elk/Beaver Lake

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Truffle the Chiweenie (@we.dig.truffle)

Victoria’s “freshwater playground” is also the closest to the city and is great for swimming, canoeing, and fishing, with waters stocked with catchable Rainbow Trout. The lake is enjoyed by windsurfers, sailors, water skiers, fishers, and rowers. With multi-use trails for hikers, cyclists, and horse riders, as well as designated hiking-only paths, the surrounding park also features beaches, group picnic areas, and a fishing float with access for people with disabilities.

Spectacle Lake

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Albert Gagnier (@albertgagnier)

Spectacle Lake, located northwest of Victoria in the Nanaimo Lowlands Ecosection, is a fantastic spot for summer swimming in its spring-fed waters. The park offers day-use opportunities for swimming and fishing for eastern brook and cutthroat trout. There is also an easy hiking trail that winds around the lake for over two kilometres. In winter, the lake can (sometimes) freeze over enough that people skate on it!

Kemp Lake