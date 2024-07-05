10 gratifying things you can do solo around Victoria

Victoria is a magical place — and a big part of that is just how versatile it is.

Whether you’re an arts and culture nerd, an outdoor fanatic, or a lone wolf, this place is perfect for you. We thought we’d create a list perfect for those looking for some me-time.

Below are 10 awesome things you can do solo, and suggestions for where you can do them!

Go to the beach

Victoria is full of beaches, each perfect for seeking solace. You could go to Dallas Road and skip rocks, head to Willows Beach for some sand and sun, or go to Gonzales Beach, which is primed for people-watching. Plus, why not bring your bathing suit and go for a cold dip while you’re at it?

Go for a hike

That’s not a sarcastic “go for a hike,” we’re serious: going for a solo hike is one of the most gratifying things you can do in Victoria. There are over 30 picturesque trails in the Victoria area, according to AllTrails, and each one ranges in difficulty. Some offer beautiful vistas of Victoria, and others give you a pristine look at nature. Just strap on your shoes and you’re sure to be close to a hike.

Go for a bike ride

The E&N and Galloping Goose trails are Victoria’s crowning jewels for active transportation. On them, you’ll pass graffiti murals, swimming holes, and towering trees. They can take you to downtown cores, or waterfalls, depending on what you fancy.

Play pinball

Victoria has an awesome pinball scene! You can head to Quazar’s Arcade in Trounce Alley or Pinhalla Pinball & Pizzeria in Chinatown, for a fun array of over 40 pinball machines. It’s great to unplug and unwind while batting around a pinball. Just try not to get too angry at the game.

Go for a cone

Victoria is so sweet that we have multiple craft ice cream producers in town. No matter where you are in the city, you’re close to a delicious cone. Oak Bay? 49 Below. Downtown? Virtuous Pie. Fernwood? Cold Comfort. Rock Bay? Parachute. The world is your cone.

Grab a cocktail

While yes, bars are typically filled with gatherings, there’s something special about pulling up to a cocktail bar top and getting the bartender to whip you up something special. This is great for people who are riding solo but also want to strike up a conversation with their neighbour or the bartender. Check out our list of awesome Victoria cocktail bars here.

Do a brewery tour

Victoria is blessed with breweries. Turn a corner and you may just bump into one of many of the city’s breweries; most of which are some of the most inventive producers of locally sourced craft beer and have awesome patios too. Check out this list of Victoria breweries and see how many you can (responsibly) hit in a day.

Play an open mic

If you’re a musician, comic, or performer looking to showcase your talent, Victoria has a lot of stages for you. On Monday nights, there’s Pete’s Variety Show at Herald Street Brewing and on Wednesday night, head to Fernwood Community Centre for the Fernwood Open Mic. There’s never any pressure to perform or converse — you can simply enjoy too.

Go to a show

Every week, Victoria is full of awesome shows around town. It could be either at the Royal and McPherson theatres, at the Mint, VEC, or Capital Ballroom downtown, or during the day, you can head to Government Street to check out all the buskers. If you want something a little less loud, check out the Greater Victoria Art Gallery, and check out our events listing page to see what’s going on around the city.

Go on a walking tour

In Victoria, the Off the Eaten Track tour is the city’s original food tour guide company, offering both guided and self-guided tours. Then there are also haunted walking tours and historical tours, too. Choose your tour and enjoy it all solo!