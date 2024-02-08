9 of the best breweries you need to check out around Victoria

Turn a corner in Victoria and you may just bump into one of many of the city’s breweries; most of which are some of the most inventive producers of locally sourced craft beer.

The brewery business has been a big boost for Victoria’s arts and culture sector too, and there are no better representatives of it than the breweries below.

Phillips Brewing & Malting Co.

Phillips Brewing & Malting Co. has established itself as the marquee brewery in Victoria. Known for its innovative and diverse craft beers, Phillips has been a staple of the local beer scene since its founding in 2001, branching out with a tasting room and annual music festival. Phillips Brewing has garnered a loyal following and earned numerous awards. Whether you’re a fan of hoppy IPAs, rich stouts, or refreshing lagers, Phillips Brewing offers something for every beer enthusiast to enjoy.

Where: 2000 Government Street

Whistle Buoy Brewing

Nestled underneath the historic Market Square with one of the best all-season patios in the city, Whistle Buoy was founded by a group of friends passionate about craft beer and brewing in 2019. The brewery takes its name from the “whistle buoy,” a type of navigational aid commonly used in maritime settings, which is fitting given Victoria’s coastal location.

Whistle Buoy Brewing Co. is known for crushable lagers, hoppy IPAs, and rich stouts.

In addition to beer, Whistle Buoy hosts comedy nights and its annual “Whistlemania,” featuring live wrestling and music. Plus, every summer enjoy a Whistle Buoy beer with a plate of fresh oysters from The Wandering Mollusk.

Where: Market Square, Lower Courtyard — #63, 560 Johnson Street, Victoria

Driftwood Brewery

Established in 2008, Driftwood Brewery focuses on traditional brewing techniques combined with innovative flavour profiles. Driftwood has garnered a strong reputation (much like its Fat Tug IPA) within the craft beer community. Embracing the spirit of the West Coast, Driftwood Brewery continues to push boundaries, from its seasonal specialties to its IPAs. Plus, its merchandise is absolutely gorgeous and made in collaboration with local clothing company ANIÁN.

Where: 836 Viewfield Road, Victoria

Hoyne Brewing Company

Since Hoyne Brewing Company’s inception in 2011 by brewmaster Sean Hoyne, the brewery has become synonymous with innovation and creativity in the local beer scene. Hoyne’s lineup features a diverse array of styles, from classic ales to experimental brews, with a focus on using locally sourced ingredients and environmentally sustainable practices.

Where: 2740 Bridge Street #101, Victoria

Vancouver Island Brewing

Vancouver Island Brewing is one of the oldest breweries in the city, founded in 1984. With a rich history of brewing excellence, Vancouver Island Brewing continues to innovate and create a wide range of exceptional beers. From traditional ales to modern IPAs and seasonal specialties, their lineup reflects a commitment to quality and creativity. As a cornerstone of Victoria’s brewing culture, Vancouver Island Brewing remains dedicated to producing beers that capture the essence of the island lifestyle.

Where: 2330 Government Street, Victoria

Île Sauvage Brewing Company

Île Sauvage Brewing Company is one of the most unique additions to the city’s vibrant craft beer scene. Established in 2017, the boutique brewery focuses on small-batch wild ales and sours. It’s committed to using locally sourced ingredients and traditional brewing techniques.

Where: 2960 Bridge Street, Victoria

Category 12 Brewing

Since its inception in 2014, Category 12 has garnered acclaim for its innovative approach to crafting a diverse range of beers, including hop-forward IPAs, Belgian-inspired ales, and barrel-aged specialties. Led by founder and brewmaster Michael Kuzyk, the brewery combines science and artistry to create unique flavour experiences that appeal to beer connoisseurs and casual drinkers alike. With a focus on quality ingredients and meticulous attention to detail, Category 12 Brewing continues to establish itself as a standout in the Pacific Northwest craft beer scene.

Where: 2200 Keating Cross Road C, Saanichton

Moon Under Water Brewery

Since opening its doors in 2010, Moon Under Water has built a reputation for producing a diverse lineup of high-quality brews, ranging from classic ales to experimental small-batch creations. Not only that, but it’s a distillery too! With a cozy tasting room and a rotating selection of seasonal offerings, Moon Under Water Brewery invites beer enthusiasts under the cover of its moonlight; plus, with a specialty dog menu during the summer, the craft brewery and distillery invites your dog too!

Where: 350 Bay Street, Victoria

Lighthouse Brewing Company

Lighthouse Brewing Company is another old dog in the local craft beer scene. Since 1998, the craft brewery has focused on inventive beers, with varieties of flavours, such as its Nightwatch Coffee Lager. But it has also established itself with classics such as the iconic Race Rocks Ale. The brewery prides itself on using locally sourced ingredients and sustainable practices, and continues to delight beer enthusiasts across the city.

Where: 836 Devonshire Road, Unit 2, Victoria

