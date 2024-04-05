CuratedOutdoors

Discover this hidden skatepark in the heart of Victoria

Ryan Hook
Ryan Hook
|
Apr 5 2024, 8:57 pm
Discover this hidden skatepark in the heart of Victoria

Having secret spots when you’re a skater, a surfer, or a snowboarder is a sacred thing.

Guarding secret spots is crucial, as they represent more than just a location; they’re a haven. The thrill of discovery acts as a rite of passage, and it’s a nod to the underground culture where these sports were born.

In the heart of Victoria West lies a hidden gem known only to a few — a clandestine skate park tucked away under a bridge. However, a recent post on Reddit has people arguing that it’s not so secret after all.

Covered in graffiti and often used as a set location for music videos, the secret skate park in Victoria West was, apparently, built entirely by passionate skaters looking for an exclusive spot to ride a half-decade ago.

Here’s a video from Victoria skateboarding troupe Sixside DIY from 2017. Maybe you’ll recognize where it is.

Watch the video here:

GET MORE VICTORIA NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Ryan HookRyan Hook
+ Curated
+ Outdoors
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop