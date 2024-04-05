Discover this hidden skatepark in the heart of Victoria

Having secret spots when you’re a skater, a surfer, or a snowboarder is a sacred thing.

Guarding secret spots is crucial, as they represent more than just a location; they’re a haven. The thrill of discovery acts as a rite of passage, and it’s a nod to the underground culture where these sports were born.

In the heart of Victoria West lies a hidden gem known only to a few — a clandestine skate park tucked away under a bridge. However, a recent post on Reddit has people arguing that it’s not so secret after all.

Covered in graffiti and often used as a set location for music videos, the secret skate park in Victoria West was, apparently, built entirely by passionate skaters looking for an exclusive spot to ride a half-decade ago.

Here’s a video from Victoria skateboarding troupe Sixside DIY from 2017. Maybe you’ll recognize where it is.