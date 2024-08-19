Take a peek at Victoria's past and present through these pictures

As you explore Victoria, you’ll find several historic buildings, including the iconic Parliament Buildings and the Fairmont Empress.

While these landmarks have become symbols of the city, they’ve remained largely unchanged since their construction; that said, other aspects of the city have gone through significant transformations. Thanks to the City of Victoria Archives, we can see just how much this city has (and hasn’t) changed.

Take a look at some of Victoria’s most iconic places, then and now.

Government Street

Government Street has long been one of the busiest streets in Victoria, and in the photo to the left, you’ll see the Royal Bank of Canada in 1955, which is now home to Munro’s Books, which you can see on the right.

Inner Harbour

The Inner Harbour has always served as a key port for trade and transportation. Over the years, it has evolved into a vibrant area known for its historic landmarks, bustling waterfront, and cultural events, attracting thousands of tourists annually. To the left is an aerial shot of Victoria’s Inner Harbour in 1950.

City Hall

In this photo, you’ll see a bunch of construction. In the background stands the clock tower of Victoria City Hall, which was completed in 1890; the photo on the left is from 1963. Between 1962 and 1965, Richard Biggerstaff Wilson, Victoria’s mayor at the time, spearheaded a revitalization project that required plenty of construction work, resulting in Centennial Square’s creation.

Beacon Hill Park

Established in 1882, Beacon Hill Park is renowned for its beautiful gardens, scenic views, and diverse wildlife. The photo on the left, taken in 1892, reflects its long-standing presence. Since its inception, the city has successfully maintained it as a premier greenspace in the heart of Victoria.

Parliament Buildings

The construction of the new Parliament building began in late 1893. The design was selected through a contest in which a young Francis Rattenbury, using a pseudonym, participated and won. The building was completed four years later, in 1897. The photo on the left was taken 50 years later, in 1947.

Empress Hotel

After designing Victoria’s legislative building, Rattenbury was commissioned to design the Empress Hotel. Construction began in 1904, and four years later, the Empress Hotel opened on January 20, 1908. The photo to the left is from that same year, and on the right is from 2022.

Gonzales Bay Beach