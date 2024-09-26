Rabbit Rabbit, a new and enigmatic wine bar, is hopping into Victoria’s historic Chinatown, and while details are scarce, it’s already creating quite a stir.

The bar’s website teases visitors with the phrase “CURIOUSER AND CURIOUSER,” adding to the intrigue, while the first post on its Instagram account, made 31 weeks ago, promised a summer opening.

The upcoming spot looks set to offer “Wine, small plates, & craft cocktails,” according to its social media. Daily Hive has reached out for more information.

That said, it’s a prime destination, and Rabbit Rabbit will complement other finer dining favourites in Chinatown, like Ugly Duckling Dining and Matadora Taperia. The wine bar appears to be opening in October, but no official date has been made public.

Victoria’s restaurant scene has recently experienced a wave of closures, notably beloved establishments like Little Jumbo and Vancouver Island Brewing. So, a new restaurant is welcome news in this climate.

Apart from this mysterious addition, the only other new restaurant on our radar is Janevca, a wood-fired-focused restaurant in Esquimalt led by Vancouver-born chef Andrea Alridge.

Janevca is slated to open this fall within the iconic Old English Inn in Esquimalt, offering not only fine dining but also a boutique hotel experience.

For now, curious foodies will have to keep an eye on this mystery wine bar’s social media for more clues about its opening.

Where: 658 Herald Street, Victoria

