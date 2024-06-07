If you’re in search of a Vancouver Island glamping experience, Merridale’s yurts are the answer.

These charming, round, wooden-framed tents accommodate two adults and feature hardwood floors, luxurious bedding, full bathrooms, and breathtaking views of Merridale’s picturesque Cowichan Valley orchard. Bonus: they’re dog-friendly!

Envision yourself enjoying a craft cider as the sun sets over the absolute picturesque orchard, the air filled with the sweet aroma of apples. Later, you can snuggle into luxurious bedding, take a much-needed bubble bath, and stargaze through the circular skylight above.

The Merridale yurts are open for guests from April through November, with a minimum stay of two nights required, and each yurt is named after a heritage cider apple variety from the Merridale orchards: Yarlington and Tremlett.

There are a ton of nearby attractions, too, such as Shawnigan Lake, where you can go for a swim or go boating. If you want to enjoy some other adult beverages that aren’t just cider, you can head to one of the many wineries in the Cowichan Valley.

Be sure to explore the orchard and capture some stunning photos along the way. Visit the Farmhouse Eatery to enjoy delicious farm-to-table meals and a variety of ciders and spirits, and relax on a private deck with a beautiful view of the orchard, too.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Merridale Cidery & Distillery in the Cowichan Valley (@merridalecider)



If you book a yurt on Mondays and Tuesdays in June, you can enjoy 20% off your booking when you enter the code SPRING20 under the Promo/Voucher section.

This is a great spot for any honeymooners coming to the Island or city-folk looking for a quick weekend getaway. Make sure to grab some signature Merridale goodies you can’t get in stores too!

Merridale Cidery & Distillery

Where: 1230 Merridale Road, Cobble Hill

Instagram | Website