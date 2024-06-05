Tucked away in Long Harbour on Salt Spring Island, Clam Shell surprisingly offers an affordable alternative to homeownership in BC.

Based on January data, the average price of a home in the Capital Region is a whopping $847,900, while Colliers has listed this 1.1-acre island at $845,000.

Clam Shell Island boasts 360-degree views and excellent southern exposure, and its proximity to the ferry terminal makes it more accessible than many other islands.

The island is primed and ready for development and construction, yet it is not so undeveloped that it is a total blank slate.

The previous owner began constructing a fully off-grid, sustainable, architecturally designed home, with substantial on-site work already completed. This will allow a new owner to finish the project efficiently. According to Colliers, building permits for the single-family home and other improvements are active until August 12, 2025.

Focused on eco-friendly living, the previous owner optimized the island’s outdoor space, creating a fascinating layout for space, luxury, and entertainment. A large circular brick patio connects the home to a timber-frame pergola with an outdoor BBQ and kitchen, all surrounded by a timber-frame railing topped with white marble.

While being constructed, there’s a small unheated sleeping cabin that can be used for accommodation. Construction materials can be delivered via a small barge unloading ramp, and future access could be enhanced with a dock on the island’s south side.

Colliers says there is an application for a water lot lease to support a small dock. Boat access to the island is easy, given its closeness to Salt Spring.

Located near Maracaibo Estates and minutes from both the Long Harbour Ferry and RVYC’s Scott Point outstation, Clam Shell is ideal for either a full-time residence or a recreational retreat — it’s yours to choose!

Check out the listing from Colliers here.