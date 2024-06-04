Real EstateArchitecture & DesignUrbanized

$5.5M beachfront home in Cadboro Bay has an outdoor pool and wine cellar

Situated in the picturesque Cadboro Bay — at 3777 Waring Place — this luxurious $5.5 million waterfront home, constructed in 2016, exemplifies modern cubist architecture and contemporary modern living.

Now, it’s on the market.

3777 Waring Place/Darren Day Realty

Designed by the esteemed Zebra Design and built by GT Mann, this two-storey residence features four bedrooms, four bathrooms, and an array of premium amenities, including an indoor and outdoor kitchen, a temperature-controlled wine cellar, a fireplace, and an outdoor pool.

3777 Waring Place/Darren Day Realty

The outdoor kitchen mirrors the indoor one, offering a unique and seamless cooking experience. The pool, crafted with built-in concrete, includes multiple LED lights and swim jets, allowing it to transform into a lap pool.

The home’s sophisticated design emphasizes unobstructed ocean views, thanks to its Southwest exposure, large sliding transoms (windowed doors), and pillarless interior.

3777 Waring Place/Darren Day Realty

Sliding glass doors throughout the two-level home ensure a constant connection to the stunning surroundings, including views of the San Juan Islands and, on a clear day, views of Mount Baker across the pond.

3777 Waring Place/Darren Day Realty

With its beautiful pool, breathtaking vistas, and interior spaces perfect for showcasing your array of wines, this residence is an ideal venue for sophisticated entertaining and raising a family.

3777 Waring Place/Darren Day Realty

The combination of modern design and luxurious features makes this waterfront home a total marvel in the Cadboro Bay area.

Check out the full listing from Darren Day here.

3777 Waring Place/Darren Day Realty

Ryan Hook
