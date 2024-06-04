Situated in the picturesque Cadboro Bay — at 3777 Waring Place — this luxurious $5.5 million waterfront home, constructed in 2016, exemplifies modern cubist architecture and contemporary modern living.

Now, it’s on the market.

Designed by the esteemed Zebra Design and built by GT Mann, this two-storey residence features four bedrooms, four bathrooms, and an array of premium amenities, including an indoor and outdoor kitchen, a temperature-controlled wine cellar, a fireplace, and an outdoor pool.

The outdoor kitchen mirrors the indoor one, offering a unique and seamless cooking experience. The pool, crafted with built-in concrete, includes multiple LED lights and swim jets, allowing it to transform into a lap pool.

The home’s sophisticated design emphasizes unobstructed ocean views, thanks to its Southwest exposure, large sliding transoms (windowed doors), and pillarless interior.

Sliding glass doors throughout the two-level home ensure a constant connection to the stunning surroundings, including views of the San Juan Islands and, on a clear day, views of Mount Baker across the pond.

With its beautiful pool, breathtaking vistas, and interior spaces perfect for showcasing your array of wines, this residence is an ideal venue for sophisticated entertaining and raising a family.

The combination of modern design and luxurious features makes this waterfront home a total marvel in the Cadboro Bay area.

Check out the full listing from Darren Day here.