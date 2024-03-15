7 fantastic Vancouver Island wineries to check out

The Cowichan Valley is full of some picturesque wineries.

And due to Vancouver Island’s Mediterranean climate, white grapes really flourish here. But that doesn’t mean you won’t get the odd red here and there.

With the government announcing a $70 million boost to the province’s orchards and wineries, we figured it was a good time to share a list of some of the Cowichan Valley’s amazing wineries.

Take a look below at some of the best wineries you can visit within the day! As always, drink responsibly and make sure you have a designated driver.

Blue Grouse Estate Winery

Blue Grouse Estate Winery is as serene as it is amazing. Renowned for its premium wines, you can go on a guided tour of the vineyards and cellar while gaining insight into the winemaking process that’s made this place one of the go-to wineries in the Cowichan Valley.

Address: 2182 Lakeside Road, Duncan

Cherry Point Estate Wines

This boutique winery in Cobble Hill was founded in 1990 and is renowned for its distinctive cool-climate wines. With a commitment to sustainable practices and innovative winemaking techniques, Cherry Point continues is a must for white wine enthusiasts.

Address: 840 Cherry Point Road Cobble Hill

