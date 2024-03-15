7 fantastic Vancouver Island wineries to check out

The Cowichan Valley is full of some picturesque wineries.
And due to Vancouver Island’s Mediterranean climate, white grapes really flourish here. But that doesn’t mean you won’t get the odd red here and there.
With the government announcing a $70 million boost to the province’s orchards and wineries, we figured it was a good time to share a list of some of the Cowichan Valley’s amazing wineries.
Take a look below at some of the best wineries you can visit within the day! As always, drink responsibly and make sure you have a designated driver.
Blue Grouse Estate Winery
Blue Grouse Estate Winery is as serene as it is amazing. Renowned for its premium wines, you can go on a guided tour of the vineyards and cellar while gaining insight into the winemaking process that’s made this place one of the go-to wineries in the Cowichan Valley.
Address: 2182 Lakeside Road, Duncan
Cherry Point Estate Wines
This boutique winery in Cobble Hill was founded in 1990 and is renowned for its distinctive cool-climate wines. With a commitment to sustainable practices and innovative winemaking techniques, Cherry Point continues is a must for white wine enthusiasts.
Address: 840 Cherry Point Road Cobble Hill
Enrico Winery
Enrico Winery offers a serene retreat for wine lovers, emphasizing small-batch production. Its unassuming charm appeals to those in search of a more authentic and down-to-earth experience within Vancouver Island’s wine landscape.
Address: 3280 Telegraph Road Mill Bay, Cowichan Valley
Unsworth Vineyard
Focused on sustainable farming practices, Unsworth Vineyards produces elegant wines such as pinot gris, sauvignon blanc, and merlot, reflecting the terroir of the Cowichan Valley. It’s a family-built winery with a focus on handcrafted wines.
Address: 2915 Cameron-Taggart Road Mill Bay, Cowichan Valley
Averill Creek Vineyard
Averill Creek Winery is northwest of Duncan, near Mount Prevost, and is celebrated for its artisanal approach to winemaking. Specializing in cool-climate varietals such as pinot gris and marechal foch, their wines are rooted in tradition yet embracing of innovation. The terrace patio is simply divine too.
Address: 6552 North Road, Duncan
Rocky Creek Winery
Situated on a historic farm in Cowichan Bay, Rocky Creek is a charming small-batch winery focused on traditional winemaking methods, displaying the region’s character and charm in a simply stunning glass of wine.
Address: 1854 Myhrest Road, Cowichan Bay
Venturi-Schulze Vineyards
With a focus on traditional, hands-on winemaking techniques, this so-called “black sheep” of Cowichan wineries produces fantastic organic wines. With its charming ambiance, coupled with a dedication to sustainable viticulture, Venturi-Schulze is a unique and fun-filled experience for wine enthusiasts on Vancouver Island.
Address: 4235 Vineyard Road, Cobble Hill