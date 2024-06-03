CuratedTravelOutdoors

Jun 3 2024, 11:00 pm
Port Alberni is often overlooked as travellers pass it by on their way to Tofino.

However, the city is a hidden gem well worth exploring.

Once known for gold panning, Port Alberni has evolved into a picturesque town surrounded by awesome microbreweries, mountains, incredible hiking opportunities, fishing spots, and majestic old-growth forests. Whether you’re seeking outdoor adventure or a peaceful retreat, Port Alberni has much to offer.

With a trail nearby leading to the majestic China Creek Falls, there’s no better place to stay than at this beachfront cabana just a 15-minute drive from the Port Alberni core.

China Creek Campground/Website

The cabana is one of two uniquely designed accommodations at the picturesque China Creek Campground and Marina. Inside, you’ll find a queen-sized bed, a bar fridge, a microwave, dishware, and a Keurig coffee maker with coffee for two.

China Creek Campground/Website

Each Cabana features a private backyard equipped with a BBQ, a cold water tap, and direct access to the beach. A shared washroom is located just steps away, and a paid laundry facility is available.

China Creek Campground/Website

China Creek Campground and Marina is nestled at the Alberni Inlet, where the creek flows into the ocean. The campground is closed this year, but the area now is offering a guest house for up to 10 people, 10 oceanfront cabins, and two cabanas.

 

China Creek Campground also offers these stunning oceanfront cabins/Website

Book these unique accommodations here!

