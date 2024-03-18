Bring that big weekend energy into the week — there’s so much to do!

From dance parties to live music to whale migration, Vancouver Island is brimming with amazing events this week. Don’t stop the party now!

Check out these six awesome events this week.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Levi Hawk (@levirawk)

There is a jam-packed party with DJ Levi spinning some of the best bangers from the ’90s and early 2000s. This event always has a lineup, so make sure you get there early!

When: Mondays, doors at 9:30 pm

Where: 517 Yates Street, Victoria

Admission: $5

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🎙 Pete’s Variety Show 🎙 (@petesvarietyshow)



Whether you’re looking to express yourself on stage or take in some local talent, Pete’s Variety Show on Monday nights is your best bet. Sign-up starts at 6 pm (it tends to fill up). From comedy and music to performance art to poetry, the night always shapes up to be something unique and fantastic. Not only that, but you can enjoy it all in one of Chinatown’s best breweries: Herald Street Brew Works.

When: Mondays; sign-up at 6 pm, show starts at 7 pm

Where: 506 Herald Street, Victoria

Admission: Free

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Led Zepagain (@led_zepagain)

If it’s been a long time since you’ve rock and roll’d, then check out this Led Zeppelin tribute band at the McPherson Playhouse on Monday night.

When: March 18; doors at 7:30 pm

Where: 3 Centennial Square, Victoria

Tickets: $59.25 online

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cinecenta (@cinecentafilms)

This drama film depicts Anthony Hopkins playing one of the most famous and controversial psychologists in modern history. Sigmund Freud and author C.S. Lewis debate the existence of God and World War II in this fictionalized take on a true story. There will be two showings at the UVic theatre on Monday night.

When: March 18; 5 pm and 7:10 pm

Where: 3800 Finnerty Road B144, Victoria

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pacific Rim Whale Festival (@pacificrimwhalefest)

The week-long festival hosts several fun events throughout the area, with the main event being the viewing of thousands of beautiful creatures returning to their Canadian homes for the spring and summer. If you’re in the mood to dance, Lazy Syrup Orchestra will headline the Baleen Bash.

When: March 16 to 24, 2024

Where: Pacific Rim National Park, Tofino, and Ucluelet

Tickets: Free for the whale migration; $45 for the Baleen Bash

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gillian Davis (@gilliandavismusic)



On Mondays and Tuesdays, you can head to Darcy’s downtown for drink and food specials set to the soothing sounds of Victoria’s best acoustic acts; then, from Thursdays to Sundays, bands like The Prowl, Ok, Charlie, and The Pickups will power through some of your favourite hits throughout the decades.

When: Mondays to Tuesdays; Thursdays to Sundays

Where: 1127 Wharf Street, Victoria

Tickets: Free