Bring that big weekend energy into the week — there’s so much to do!
From dance parties to live music to whale migration, Vancouver Island is brimming with amazing events this week. Don’t stop the party now!
Check out these six awesome events this week.
90210 Monday nights at Lucky Bar
There is a jam-packed party with DJ Levi spinning some of the best bangers from the ’90s and early 2000s. This event always has a lineup, so make sure you get there early!
When: Mondays, doors at 9:30 pm
Where: 517 Yates Street, Victoria
Admission: $5
Pete’s Variety Show
Whether you’re looking to express yourself on stage or take in some local talent, Pete’s Variety Show on Monday nights is your best bet. Sign-up starts at 6 pm (it tends to fill up). From comedy and music to performance art to poetry, the night always shapes up to be something unique and fantastic. Not only that, but you can enjoy it all in one of Chinatown’s best breweries: Herald Street Brew Works.
When: Mondays; sign-up at 6 pm, show starts at 7 pm
Where: 506 Herald Street, Victoria
Admission: Free
Led Zepagain at the McPherson Playhouse
If it’s been a long time since you’ve rock and roll’d, then check out this Led Zeppelin tribute band at the McPherson Playhouse on Monday night.
When: March 18; doors at 7:30 pm
Where: 3 Centennial Square, Victoria
Tickets: $59.25 online
Freud’s Last Session at Cinecenta
This drama film depicts Anthony Hopkins playing one of the most famous and controversial psychologists in modern history. Sigmund Freud and author C.S. Lewis debate the existence of God and World War II in this fictionalized take on a true story. There will be two showings at the UVic theatre on Monday night.
When: March 18; 5 pm and 7:10 pm
Where: 3800 Finnerty Road B144, Victoria
Pacific Rim Whale Festival
The week-long festival hosts several fun events throughout the area, with the main event being the viewing of thousands of beautiful creatures returning to their Canadian homes for the spring and summer. If you’re in the mood to dance, Lazy Syrup Orchestra will headline the Baleen Bash.
When: March 16 to 24, 2024
Where: Pacific Rim National Park, Tofino, and Ucluelet
Tickets: Free for the whale migration; $45 for the Baleen Bash
Darcy’s live music nights
On Mondays and Tuesdays, you can head to Darcy’s downtown for drink and food specials set to the soothing sounds of Victoria’s best acoustic acts; then, from Thursdays to Sundays, bands like The Prowl, Ok, Charlie, and The Pickups will power through some of your favourite hits throughout the decades.
When: Mondays to Tuesdays; Thursdays to Sundays
Where: 1127 Wharf Street, Victoria
Tickets: Free