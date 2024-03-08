Tofino whale festival makes a splash with addition of this Vancouver band

This March, the majestic Pacific grey whales make their return to the West Coast of Vancouver Island, marking the joyous return of spring at the Pacific Rim Whale Festival.

And there’s no better way to celebrate and conclude that return than by grooving to the funky tunes of a superband.

With the announcement of Vancouver’s Lazy Syrup Orchestra headlining the Baleen Bash on Saturday, March 23, you’re in for an unforgettable fusion of oceanic wonder and musical delight.

With its sweet sounds, thick vibrations, and sticky melodies, the Lazy Syrup Orchestra is a frenetic and fun band mixing live instruments and vocals with electronic dance music. They’ve made appearances at Shambhala, Bass Coast, and Envision.

The Pacific Rim Whale Festival takes place from March 16 to March 24 and is hosted at Pacific Rim National Park between Tofino and Ucluelet. The week-long festival hosts several fun events throughout the area, with the main event being the viewing of thousands of these beautiful creatures returning to their Canadian homes for the spring and summer.

