Best fried chicken in Victoria to try at least once

Fried chicken has rapidly grown in popularity, and Victoria’s food scene offers locals some great spots to enjoy this golden treat.

Whether you like a classic take on this comfort food or innovative twists, Victoria has a place for every fried chicken aficionado.

This fried chicken spot specializes in KFC — Korean Fried Chicken. Established in 2017, Chicken 649 makes all of their sauces in-house. They have meal and lunch specials that include drinks and wedge potatoes. Try the Yangnyeom, which features a Korean sweet and spicy sauce.

Address: 2224 Quadra Street, Victoria

Phone: 250-590-6491

Chicken World is a laid-back eatery that keeps locals coming back for more. This menu features a variety of options, from classic buckets of fried chicken to creative sandwiches and sides. Chicken World is also centrally located in Victoria, making it a convenient spot to satisfy your craving.

Address: 924 Pandora Avenue, Victoria

Phone: 250-363-9800

Hi Five Chicken has 10 locations in BC, with two more opening soon! Customers rave about the signature seasoning blend here. Whether you prefer wings, tenders, or bone-in pieces, this spot has a diverse menu with something for everyone. Whether you’re grabbing a quick bite on the way home from work or enjoying a night with your friends, you can count on Hi Five to deliver quality fried chicken every time.

Address: 101-143 Douglas Street, Victoria

Phone: 250-590-5523

Chicken on the Run is a quaint spot to get some broasted fried chicken. Yes, that’s right – broasted. Broasting is a cooking method in which food is deep fried under pressure. This method is fast and absorbs less fat than standard deep frying. This fried chicken spot marinates their hand-cut chicken pieces in a secret recipe for 24 hours. All orders are made fresh in a pressure cooker and not pre-made.

Address: 405 Craigflower Road, Victoria

Phone: 250-385-3468

Thunderbird is known for its spicy and double deep-fried chicken. The full patio in the warmer months pairs perfectly with this delicious Korean fried chicken. Try its popular Megan Burger, featuring spicy soy. Thunderbird aims to combine Korean and North American fried chicken cuisines and also offers burgers, bowls and more.

Address: 253 Cook Street, Victoria

Phone: 250-384-6090