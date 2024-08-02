Victoria weighs in on the best meals under $15 in the city

Looking for affordable dining options in Victoria? You’re in luck!

A recent thread on the r/VictoriaBC subreddit revealed locals’ top picks for wallet-friendly dining.

From bustling cafés to hidden gems, these budget-friendly eateries offer a taste of Victoria’s diverse culinary scene.

Here are some of our favourite responses.

“[The] Ultimate Meatball from Italian Food Imports [is] $11.42,” said r/nurfhearder.

Another commenter added that this sandwich is the best of their life. Italian Food Imports is downtown on Blanshard Street, a block away from the Bay Centre.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Italian Food Imports (@italianfoodimports)

If you’re looking for great sandwiches under $15, locals suggest the banh mi subs from Pho Tru and Banh Mi Ba Le. Craving a fantastic Cubano? Check out Fresko on Yates Street.

Another commenter gave a shoutout to Ono Poke at Hillside, Uptown, and Mayfair malls, noting that it costs “about $15” and “leaves you full.”

If you’re a vegetarian, you’re in luck, as the OP says the vegetarian wrap from Naami’s Mediterranean in the Victoria Public Market is $12 and is their “number one.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fresko One World (@freskooneworld)

Also, if you’re looking for cheap eats not listed on the subreddit, check out El Furniture Warehouse and its menu under $12, or check out the thread here and comment below if you know of any more!