People are weighing in on the best restaurants in Victoria

Aug 1 2024, 6:58 pm
Victoria has some awesome restaurants — I mean, just check out our essential list of the city’s restaurants.

With such a vibrant food culture, it’s no surprise that opinions are as diverse as the menu options. A recent thread on the r/VictoriaBC subreddit perfectly captured the locals’ passion for our restaurant scene.

Here are some of our favourite responses.

“I have been singing its praises on this sub a bit too much recently because I want it to survive, but Eva Schnitzelhaus is hands down my favourite. It seems expensive on paper, but for the amount of food, I would argue its decent value, ” said r/had-me-at-bi-weekly.

“It’s also a really great brunch option in a pinch (lines everywhere else), assuming schnitzel is what you want for brunch (it’s been known to happen.),” added r/.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Eva Schnitzelhaus (@evaschnitzelhaus)

Another commenter simply said, “Trini To D Bone,” which r/ responded by saying, “I lived in the roti zone of Toronto for 3 years and I can confirm [Trini To D Bone] is spectacular.”

Of course, there was a shoutout for Canada’s best new restaurant, Marilena Cafe & Raw Bar too. “Marilena turned the Victoria scene on its head a bit,” said r/.

“Marilena is next level,” added r/.

Another commenter, r/, got even more specific, suggesting dishes such as the Cubano from Fresko, the oshi sushi from Oota-ya, the “crossing the bridge” noodle soup from Little Yunnan, and the tamales from MAiiZ, among more.

And, if you’re looking for the “best burger in town,” r/ says Brasserie L’Ecole is the place to go.

There are almost 300 comments on the thread, with a variety of answers and suggestions. Check it out here.

