6 awesome dishes in Victoria you NEED to try

Yiddish Columbia at John’s Place
There are a ton of fantastic egg benedicts in Victoria (in fact, brunch is kind of Victoria’s thing). So, the fact this particular benny got a shoutout must mean it’s pretty special. The Yiddish Columbia from John’s Place is gluten-free, featuring two potato pancakes topped with your choice of grilled Montreal smoked meat or smoked salmon lox with tangy smooth hollandaise sauce and garnished with fresh fruit.
Where: 723 Pandora Avenue, Victoria
The Jerk Chicken Roti at Stir It Up
The must-try dish at this little-known Caribbean restaurant is its jerk chicken roti, a popular choice in both Trinidad and Guyana. This dish typically features spicy, marinated jerk chicken wrapped in a delicious Indo-Caribbean bread known as roti. The harmonious combination of bold jerk seasoning and tender chicken, nestled in a soft, flavourful flatbread, will have you hooked from the very first bite.
Where: 760 Yates Street, Victoria
Schnitzel at Eva Schnitzelhaus
Schnitzel (a breaded and fried cutlet of meat, typically made from pork, veal, or chicken, originating from Austria), is kind of the thing here, and there are lots of options: jagerschnitzel, classic with lemon, and even eggplant schnitzel. Our favourite, though? The blue cheese schnitzel.
Where: 509 Fisgard Street, Victoria
Truffle Pork Belly Ramen at Bao
This dish features a rich pork and chicken broth, topped with tender grilled pork belly, tangy pickled shiitakes, and fresh scallions. A hint of luxury is added with white truffle oil, complemented by a flavorful fish cake, a perfectly soy-marinated egg, and a sprinkle of togarashi for a touch of heat.
Where: 626 Fisgard Street, Victoria
Veggie Nut burger at Ferris’ Grill
Ferris’ veggie nut burger is a must-try for vegetarians in Victoria, and funny enough, defies expectations by being nut-free. The sunflower and flax seed patty is complemented by house-made relish and a special sauce, while the apple chutney and creamy goat cheese add a unique twist. Topped with fresh lettuce, tomato, red onion, and pickle, all served on a soft brioche bun, this burger is a great option for meat lovers, too.
Where: 536 Yates Street, Victoria
Cha Cha Mussels at Tapa Bar
At Tapa Bar in Victoria’s Trounce Alley, the Cha Cha Cha mussels are a must-try dish. These mussels are on the spicy side and pair perfectly with the house-made focaccia bread. The flavorful combination and the restaurant’s dedication to quality make these mussels a standout choice for any lover of seafood or Spanish tapas.
Where: 620 Trounce Alley, Victoria