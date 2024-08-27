5 of the most British-looking buildings in Victoria

Victoria is often referred to as a “little slice of Britain” — and for good reason. The city, named after Queen Victoria, has a rich British heritage that is evident in its architecture.

With a foundation deeply rooted in British culture, Victoria is home to numerous beautiful buildings that reflect it.

Here are five of the most British-looking buildings in Victoria.

Craigdarroch Castle

For fans of Downton Abbey, this is as close as you can get in BC to a regal castle that you can explore on your own. Craigdarroch Castle was built between 1887 and 1890, and you can tour inside for about $20.

The BC Legislature

You might have already seen the BC Legislature when you were a kid, but checking it out again as an adult is awesome. Tours of the nearly 125-year-old building are free, and since our system of government is pretty much based on Britain’s – it’s almost like you’re there!

The Fairmont Empress

The Fairmont Empress sits royally in Victoria’s beautiful inner harbour. Rooms typically go for more than $450 per night, but even if you aren’t staying at the hotel, it’s worth checking out one of its restaurants for a classic British tradition: high tea.

Hatley Castle

A trip to Vancouver Island isn’t complete without checking out Hatley Castle. Snap a few pics outside on the grounds and marvel at this massive structure that looks like it belongs in Europe rather than on the Canadian West Coast.

Penny Farthing

Oak Bay’s premier pub is a nod to the funny-looking bicycle, but no joke, this is also an absolutely beautiful boozer with great hospitality and a vibrant patio.

