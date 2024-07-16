6 awesome pubs in Victoria you NEED to visit

A good pub is like a cozy living room: it’s warm, social, and inviting. Pubs are a third room for many people and each one has their own personal flair.

In Victoria, we boast a fantastic pub culture, with numerous pubs that evoke the charm of the United Kingdom. While many operate in the tourist district, it doesn’t make them any less amazing.

So, here are six awesome pubs in Victoria you need to visit.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bartholomew’s Public House (@bartspub)

Bartholomew’s is a classic pub — packed with people and an absolute party any day of the week. If you stumble or fall, Bart’s has your back, and there are usually trivia nights or live music going on.

Where: 777 Douglas Street, Victoria

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bard & Banker Pub (@bardandbanker)

This is likely one of the most beautiful boozers on Vancouver Island. With live music almost every night and beautiful decor, Bard & Banker feels like Christmas Eve every day of the week.

Where: 1022 Government Street, Victoria

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Penny Farthing Pub (@pennyfarthingpubvictoria)

Oak Bay’s premier pub is a nod to the funny-looking bicycle, but no joke, this is also an absolutely beautiful boozer with great hospitality and a vibrant patio.

Where: 2228 Oak Bay Avenue, Victoria

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Irish Times Pub (@irishtimespub)

One of the go-to pubs on Government Street in Victoria has a classic pub feel: great draft beer, good pub food, and awesome live music.

Where: 1200 Government Street, Victoria

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by . (@peanuts.nn) In the heart of Cook Street Village is the Beagle Pub: a welcoming neighbourhood pub with great food and a huge list of beer. You can catch a game or catch up with a friend — it’s great for any situation. Where: 301 Cook Street, Victoria Website

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Garricks Head Pub (@garricksheadpub)

This is one of the oldest pubs in Victoria. It’s got a wood-burning fireplace and is a low-key pub with a super social environment where you can strike up a conversation with anyone sitting at the bar. Lots of beer and TVs to catch a game, and it’s right in the heart of Government Street (across from Irish Times).

Where: 1140 Government Street, 69 Bastion Square, Victoria

Website