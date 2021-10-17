7 castles in BC that will make you feel like royalty

Did you know that not only is Victoria the capital of the province, but it’s also the castle capital of BC?

We’re rounding up all the best fairytale castles and most castle-adjacent places in the province that are sure to inspire wanderlust.

Of course, we’re under no delusions that beautiful British Columbia could be home to real castles, but the majestic spots on this list do make us day dream about being European royalty.

Perhaps BC’s most grand and famous castle, from any angle Hatley Castle is seriously impressive.

Address: Hatley Castle, 2005 Sooke Road, Victoria

This castle gives serious Harry Potter vibes and its unique sloped landscape makes it really easy to take good photos of it.

Address: 1050 Joan Crescent, Victoria,

Yes, it’s the legislature, but don’t forget it’s also one of the most breathtaking buildings in BC that can instantly transport you to England in the right light.

Address: 501 Belleville St, Victoria

This hidden spot is technically the official residence of the Lieutenant Governor. It has a magical rose garden and a tea room to make you feel like you’re transported.

Address: 1401 Rockland Avenue, Victoria,

Steps from the Parliament Buildings, this iconic hotel is perfect for a luxe getaway or just for afternoon tea.

Address: 721 Government Street, Victoria

This Airbnb looks like a whimsical mini-castle and you can rent it out with your friends to act like royalty for a whole weekend.

Address: Lund, BC

This historic building is the closest Vancouver gets to a castle and it’s worth spending a night here at least once in your life.

Address: 900 West Georgia Street, Vancouver