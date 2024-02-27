7 mainland things Vancouver Island desperately needs

Living on Vancouver Island is pretty amazing, right? We’ve got beaches, waterfalls, and mountains. We can hike, swim, and bike all year round. Plus, we really punch above our weight class with our food and cocktail scene.

But Vancouver Island doesn’t have, well, everything. And this list is dedicated to things that we really wish we did have.

IKEA

Victoria did have an IKEA store at one time, from 1985 to 1988, on the corner of Yates Street, which is now a Moxie’s. Ever since then, however, residents have been hoping the popular Swedish furniture store would return in some capacity. After all, there’s an Amazon Warehouse, so why not IKEA? Last year, a petition was started by two popular morning radio show hosts who sought to finally bring those sweet furniture set-ups back to Vancouver Island. However, despite its widespread support, the furniture giant never materialized.

Rapid transit system

While Vancouver’s SkyTrain isn’t ideal, at least the city has the option. Vancouver Island doesn’t have a fast transit system — on land or by water. Luckily, some innovators haven’t given up hope, and there have been calls for other methods of travel, like a Colwood ferry, or a passenger train going from Victoria to Nanaimo…. but that idea is in limbo. While Nanaimo gets the new Hullo Ferry, Victoria sits idly by. For such an old city, Victoria sure isn’t up-to-date with its transit. For now, it’s the bus, BC Ferries, or (if you can afford it), a float plane.

Jollibee

Jollibee is an extremely popular Filipino-influenced fast food chain, with dishes like Chickenjoy (fried chicken), Jolly Spaghetti (sweet-style spaghetti), and Yumburger (a hamburger). They have several locations across the country, particularly in areas with significant Filipino communities like on Toronto, Edmonton, and Winnipeg. And the fast-food chain is expanding. So perhaps Victoria’s growing Filipino community will get some company, and residents can taste this growing brand of Filipino fast food.

Moose

Vancouver Island has no shortage of nature. But there’s one thing that Vancouver Island doesn’t have: moose. It makes sense, though. Moose are typically found on the mainland, particularly in regions with boreal forests and extensive wetlands. Vancouver Island is totally different: sub-Mediterranean climates, temperate rainforests, and limited suitable habitat for moose. Plus, how the heck would moose get across the Georgia Strait?

Late night food

The best thing about a big city is there is always a wide variety of restaurants open around the clock, and some of the best food in the world is served by late-night food trucks. The best things about Victoria usually happen between the hours of 7 pm to 8 am — so the city is seriously missing out on some late-night food options (that aren’t McDonald’s).

Nightclubs

People don’t necessarily come to Victoria for the nightclub scene, and maybe you’re reading this and you’re surprised there’s even glimmers of one. But there is! Paparazzi, Upstairs, and Sticky Wicket are the go-to nightclubs in Victoria, but in the grand scheme of things, that type of nightclub is par for course in cities such as Vancouver or Toronto. This is one aspect Victoria could cultivate more… if Oak Bay even allows it.

A meme account

Before proceeding, we do have honourable mentions for @keepvictoriaboring, @victoriabarmemes, and @cityofdictoria. These accounts have been keeping the memes alive in Victoria for a long time. But Victoria has yet to stumble onto its own crown jewel like what Vancouver has with @seabusmemes. And frankly, there’s a lot to poke fun at.