So fetch! Here are 7 of the best dog parks in Victoria

Victoria is a pet lover’s paradise.

With decent weather throughout the winters, it’s easy to take your dogs for a walk whether they’re chihuahuas or Great Danes. If you like giving your pet a little freedom, there are over 15 off-leash dog areas to take your little guys to Greater Victoria.

Here are some of our favourites.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mandy Wojcik (@viennagray)



In the center of the city, surrounded by highways and industrial parks, you’re hard-pressed to find a better dog park than Topaz Park. The spacious, tree-studded hangout sports four soccer fields, a playground, a skate park, and a massive dog park for your pups.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dogs of Dallas (@dogsofdallasroad)



Dallas Road is one of the most beloved trails in Victoria for many reasons, including its beachfront, ocean, and mountain views. But it’s most renowned for the massive off-leash dog area, which goes from the southernmost end of Beacon Hill Park at Douglas Street all the way to and including Clover Point Park. It’s a perfect place for your pup!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Little June (@littlejunecafe)



This popular park is in the heart of the Fernwood neighbourhood, a few blocks from Fernwood Square. The dog park itself is smaller than some others on this list, but it’s off-leash, and there’s an adjoining playground if you’re looking to get your baby and fur baby some exercise.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chaylea (@chayleafrolicking)

Thetis is a short drive from downtown Victoria. With several trails around the lake, it’s a great way to surround yourself in nature without being too far from home. Plus, the park allows off-leash walking on designated trails.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @pug_around_town



This fully fenced off-leash dog park may not be as big as some other dog parks, but it’s got a big rock in the middle that the dogs seem to have a blast climbing. Let your furry friend off-leash, and chill out on a bench, knowing the double gate won’t let them get too far.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mon Bea (@pandora50p)



Highrock Cairn Park is in the heart of Esquimalt, surrounded by lush forests with trails that can take you and your puppy to breathtaking ocean and city-wide views. Additionally, there’s a specific off-leash dog park where furry friends can roam and play freely.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bennie (@benniebernedoodle)

This leash-optional park has numerous trails that lead to breathtaking oceanfront paths along the shoreline, coloured with historic military bunkers and scenic lookouts. It’s an ideal spot to delve into Victoria’s rich history alongside your beloved furry companion.

What’s your favourite spot to take your pup?