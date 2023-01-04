Ramen lovers, listen up! We’ve got a new spot for slurps opening in Vancouver this month: Zubu Downtown.

Zubu is a concept that currently operates several locations in and around Vancouver. It has outposts in Kerrisdale, Burnaby, and West Vancouver (Park Royal), as well as a “Food Hall” concept in Olympic Village.

Now, the brand has shared with Dished that it’s bringing its signature ramen, hand rolls, and sushi to downtown Vancouver.

Zubu Downtown will be opening its new 100-seat location at 869 Hornby Street, the former address of a Boston Pizza restaurant.

Dished is told the newest eatery from the brand will offer a full bar and a cozy heated patio come launch. It will also be open from 11 am to midnight on weekdays and from 11 am to 1 am on weekends.

Folks can check out the new spot on Zubu’s grand opening date, January 17, 2023.

For the launch, patrons will enjoy a special menu of downtown exclusives including a Ramen Flight, Beef Tongue Ramen, and Truffle Vegan Ramen.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ZUBU ramen (@by.zubu)

The concept will even be offering FREE ramen to the first 50 customers who come for lunch (11 am) and dinner (4 pm) on January 17, 18, and 19. Anyone after the first 50 can enjoy a buy-one-get-one ramen deal.

As if we needed another reason to pop in and dine, proceeds from the first three days of the opening will be donated to the BC Children’s and Women’s Hospital.

Well, there you have it. Mark your calendar and get ready to slurp at this new downtown destination!

Zubu Downtown

Address: 869 Hornby Street, Vancouver