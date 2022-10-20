St. Louis Bar & Grill is landing in BC, and the first location in the province is slated to open its doors soon.

The chain, known for its “devilishly good” ribs, wings, and sides, will be launching on Halloween day (October 31) at 11 am in Port Coquitlam.

But here’s the best part, the first 10 guests will get St. Louis’ famous wings for an entire year on opening day.

Now that’s a deal worth waking up early for if you ask us!

In addition to that, folks who visit the new 2,600 sq ft restaurant between the opening date and November 13 can enjoy half-priced wings.

That means dedicated wing lovers have approximately two weeks to try any kind of St Louis’ 26 different flavours of its specialty item for half the cost.

Think varieties such as Mississippi Honey BBQ, Chili Lime, and Garlic Parm to name just a few.

So there you have it. Be sure to mark your calendar and head to this spot for wings and a game (there are big screens throughout the space) once it opens.

St. Louis currently operates 74 restaurants around Ontario, Alberta, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

The brand has plans for 15 more locations in BC and Alberta by the end of 2023.

St. Louis Bar & Grill — Port Coquitlam

Address: 815 Village Drive Unit 190 & 195, Port Coquitlam