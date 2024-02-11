SportsHockeyCanucks

NHL fines Canucks defenceman Zadorov two games for head shot

Feb 11 2024, 2:54 am
Sergei Belski/USA TODAY Sports

Vancouver Canucks defenceman Nikita Zadorov has been suspended two games for a hit that occurred during Saturday’s game.

The 6-foot-6, 248-pound blueliner caught Detroit Red Wings forward Lucas Raymond with an illegal check to the head. Raymond appeared to be hurt on the play, but did return to the game.

Zadorov was assessed a match penalty at 4:07 of the second period.

The suspension without pay will cost Zadorov $39,062.50, with that money being donated to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.

Zadorov will miss Sunday’s game in Washington, as well as the final game of the Canucks’ road trip in Chicago on Tuesday. It should open the door for defenceman Mark Friedman to draw into the lineup for the first time since November 30.

The Canucks blew a 3-1 third-period lead and lost 4-3 in overtime to the Red Wings on Saturday. Coupled with their loss Thursday in Boston, the Canucks have lost two games in a row for just the third time all season.

