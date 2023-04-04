VentureJobs

YVR Airport is looking to hire firefighters for roles that pay over $90,000

Daily Hive Staff
Apr 4 2023, 11:20 pm
Vancouver Airport Authority

Vancouver International Airport is looking to hire someone who can join its Fire and Rescue team and the job pays pretty well. 

YVR, which has been awarded Best Airport Staff in North America, has posted an ad in hopes of finding firefighters to join full-time and permanently. 

“The role centers around making a tremendous impact on the safety of both travellers and our community,” the posting reads. “Every day, you will be collaborating with a team of dedicated individuals equipped with the most advanced vehicles and tools to handle a wide range of challenges related to aircraft emergencies, medical first response, airside inspections, and snow and ice control.”

Successful applicants can earn $70,948 to $92,725 a year.

YVR also offers comprehensive health benefits, including well-being programs and initiatives to support physical, emotional, social, and financial well-being. 

In addition, YVR’s Fire & Rescue firefighters respond on a 24-hour, seven-days-a-week basis allowing for more time off and work-life balance, the airport says.

Check out the job posting for the qualifications needed for this role or visit  yvr.ca/careers for other opportunities available at YVR. 

