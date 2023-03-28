5 companies hiring over 42 positions in Vancouver this April

The air is warmer, and the cherry blossoms are blossoming – is there a change in the air? Right now could be the perfect time for you to polish your resume and see what’s out there.
Check out these companies hiring in Vancouver and learn more about your next role:
Vancouver International Airport
- Who: YVR is more than just an airport. It is a leader and trailblazer for change and innovation, at the forefront of doing the right thing and doing it well. YVR has been voted the Best Airport in North America for 12 consecutive years – an honour that’s attributed to the ongoing contributions from the best teams and partners. Join YVR to see what this means for you.
- Jobs: YVR is a place of connection, bringing together people, places and cargo while ensuring a safe and efficient experience for everyone. It has permanent, full-time opportunities for Firefighters in the YVR Fire & Rescue Department. Every day, you will be collaborating with a team of dedicated individuals equipped with the most advanced tools in the industry while responding to aircraft emergencies, medical first response, airside inspections, and snow and ice control. This is an opportunity to use your skills and expertise to protect people while growing in your career as a leader in emergency services. Join now and be part of a world-class team.
- Perks: Working as a firefighter at YVR comes with many perks that go beyond the satisfaction of serving and protecting the community. YVR offers comprehensive health benefits, including well-being programs and initiatives to support physical, emotional, social, and financial well-being. In addition, YVR’s Fire & Rescue firefighters respond on a 24-hour, seven-day-a-week basis allowing for more time off, improved team cohesion, reduced response time and better work-life balance. The Firefighter position is classified at Band 6, with a salary range of $70,948 to $92,725 per annum.
- More: Check out yvr.ca/careers for all other opportunities available at YVR.
- Who: Reddit is a community of communities where people can dive into anything through experiences built around their interests, hobbies, and passions. With more than 50 million daily active uniques and 100,000+ active communities, it’s home to the most open and authentic conversations on the internet. From real estate to parenting, skincare to hockey, there’s a community for everybody on Reddit.
- Jobs: Reddit is currently hiring remotely for a variety of positions in Canada, including Senior Software Engineer, Crypto Security, Director of Engineering, Core Product, Staff Video Engineer – Consumer Products, Media Foundation, Senior Software Engineer, Machine Learning (Advertiser Optimization), Senior Android Engineer, Consumer Products, Backend (Ads Contextual Intelligence), Senior Software Engineer Machine Learning (Advertiser Optimization), Staff Software Engineer, Machine Learning (Advertiser Optimization), Staff Software Engineer, Backend (Ads Server Platform), Principal Engineer, Web Platform and more.
- Perks: Reddit is a values-driven company with a mission to bring community, belonging, and empowerment to everyone in the world. If Reddit wants to be a home for everyone, it has to start by ensuring all its employees can find a home here first. Reddit has intentionally created flexible benefits and offerings to foster a unique culture and empower employees to take advantage of them however is best suited to their needs. Here’s what you can expect:
Comprehensive health benefits
Flexible unlimited vacation days
Monthly global wellness days
Family planning stipends and services
Four+ months paid parental leave
Personal & professional development stipends
Paid Volunteer time off
Workspace & home office stipends
- More: To learn more about Reddit Canada’s open positions, visit Reddit’s career page.
McArthurGlen Vancouver
- Who: McArthurGlen Vancouver is a luxury designer outlet from McArthurGlen Group, a developer and manager of designer outlets. Founded in Europe by the Kaempfer Partners in 1993, the pioneer of designer outlet retailing in Europe, McArthurGlen has since developed 700,000 sq m of retail space. The company currently manages 26 designer outlets in 10 countries: Austria, Belgium, Canada, France, Germany, Greece, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain and the UK, delivering total portfolio revenues of over 4.5 billion euros a year. The centres are home to the most sought-after luxury and premium brands and offer over 90 million fashion-loving customers year-round savings in vibrant, open-air shopping environments.
- Jobs: McArthurGlen Vancouver is hiring for Dessert Trailer Team Member – Praguery, Key Holder – The Cosmetics Company Store, Sales Associate – The Cosmetics Company Store, Footwear Lead – Under Armour, Sr. Assistant Store Manager – Under Armour, and more.
- Perks: For retail jobs, perks are dependent on those brands. For McArthurGlen Vancouver, perks include private medical insurance, life insurance, pension plan, personal fitness allowance, performance-related bonuses, sick pay, professional development, car allowance packages (depending on position) and more.
- More: To learn more about McArthurGlen Vancouver’s open positions, visit the career page.
Onni Group
- Who: Onni Group is a one-stop shop for real estate development. This diverse company has 13 departments responsible for the entire building life cycle. Everything from development, construction, property management, accounting, and finance, as well as leasing, sales, marketing, and more. Onni Group is passionate about building world-class urban communities, quality design, innovation, and sustainability. The company yields exceptional communities and experiences where customers live, work, and play. Onni Group’s growing portfolio across North America is opening the doors to many more amazing opportunities for career growth.
- Jobs: Project Accountant, Financial Reporting Accountant, Director of Commercial Property Management, Vice President of Finance and Accounting, System Administrator, Site Coordinator, Flagger, Labourer, Hoist Operator, and more!
- Perks: Onni Group provides competitive salaries, a comprehensive benefits package, an annual education allowance of $1000, a wellness program, WFH flexibility, and various employee discounts, including Level Hotels & Furnished Suites (Vancouver, Los Angeles, Seattle, and Chicago), rooftop patio, and employees finish at 3 pm the Friday before a long weekend.
- More: Check out the jobs page for the most up-to-date openings.
Pixieset
- Who: Over 800,000 photographers around the world use Pixieset’s suite of software tools to seamlessly manage their business online. Based in Vancouver, BC, with 150 employees all across Canada and Moldova, Pixieset is a growing team that is passionate about crafting beautiful and simple software solutions for today’s modern photographers. What started as a beautiful photo gallery that could be sent to clients online has since evolved into a platform that allows photographers to build a website and sell their services, send contracts and invoices, get paid, and deliver images easily, all in the same place. Pixieset aims to be the all-in-one platform that helps photographers and creative professionals manage their businesses from end to end.
- Jobs: Pixieset is currently hiring for these remote roles in Canada: Director of Engineering, Application Development, Engineering Manager, Product Manager, QA Analyst, Senior Software Developer, Frontend, Staff Product Designer, Software Developer, Full Stack. Interested in applying but not sure for which role? You can submit a General Application.
- Perks: Four weeks of vacation to start, generous wellness and education stipends, home office budget, Macbook and any tools you need to be successful, flexible hours, charitable donation matching, memorable company events, and much more. Working at Pixieset means you get to collaborate with other talented individuals in a fun, positive, and supportive environment while challenging you to be your best. Working at a fast-growing company also means there are plenty of opportunities for growth and working on projects that make a difference. Pixieset also has a remote-friendly environment where team members can choose to work remotely from anywhere in Canada or in the office located in Yaletown.
- More: To learn more about Pixieset’s open roles, please visit its careers page.
