5 companies hiring over 42 positions in Vancouver this April

The air is warmer, and the cherry blossoms are blossoming – is there a change in the air? Right now could be the perfect time for you to polish your resume and see what’s out there.

Check out these companies hiring in Vancouver and learn more about your next role:

Who: YVR is more than just an airport. It is a leader and trailblazer for change and innovation, at the forefront of doing the right thing and doing it well. YVR has been voted the Best Airport in North America for 12 consecutive years – an honour that’s attributed to the ongoing contributions from the best teams and partners. Join YVR to see what this means for you.

Jobs: YVR is a place of connection, bringing together people, places and cargo while ensuring a safe and efficient experience for everyone. It has permanent, full-time opportunities for Firefighters in the YVR Fire & Rescue Department. Every day, you will be collaborating with a team of dedicated individuals equipped with the most advanced tools in the industry while responding to aircraft emergencies, medical first response, airside inspections, and snow and ice control. This is an opportunity to use your skills and expertise to protect people while growing in your career as a leader in emergency services. Join now and be part of a world-class team.

Comprehensive health benefits Flexible unlimited vacation days Monthly global wellness days Family planning stipends and services Four+ months paid parental leave Personal & professional development stipends Paid Volunteer time off Workspace & home office stipends

More: To learn more about Reddit Canada’s open positions, visit Reddit’s career page.

Who: Over 800,000 photographers around the world use Pixieset’s suite of software tools to seamlessly manage their business online. Based in Vancouver, BC, with 150 employees all across Canada and Moldova, Pixieset is a growing team that is passionate about crafting beautiful and simple software solutions for today’s modern photographers. What started as a beautiful photo gallery that could be sent to clients online has since evolved into a platform that allows photographers to build a website and sell their services, send contracts and invoices, get paid, and deliver images easily, all in the same place. Pixieset aims to be the all-in-one platform that helps photographers and creative professionals manage their businesses from end to end.

