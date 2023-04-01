“The Last of Us” to be “one of the biggest productions” ever to come to BC

One of the biggest shows on television in 2023 has announced that it will film in Vancouver, shining a spotlight on Hollywood North.

On Friday, March 31, it was confirmed that The Last of Us, an HBO show based on a massively successful video game franchise starring Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, would move its production from Alberta to BC.

Then, on Saturday, April 1, the Ministry of Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport released a statement on The Last of Us filming in BC.

“We are thrilled that Vancouver and British Columbia were chosen as the location to film Season 2 of The Last of Us,” said Minister Lana Popham.

“The show is one of the most popular on television and one of the biggest productions ever to come to our province. This is a major boon to BC’s economy and an opportunity for global viewers of the show to experience the beauty of British Columbia,” said Popham.

Season one of The Last of Us was shot in Alberta, and Popham applauded the province for setting “an amazing precedent for us to continue working on this successful series. They should be proud of the work they brought to the screen.”

According to the province, BC is the largest motion-picture hub in Canada and the third largest in North America.

There are more than 88,000 film industry workers in the province and the industry creates more than 44,000 full-time jobs.

“This is great news for our B.C. crews, and shows that our competitiveness as a jurisdiction is strong. The show joins B.C.’s roster of high-calibre productions that choose our province for its excellence,” said Popham. “I can’t wait for filming to start!”

Before the Provincial government chimed in on the filming announcement, the civic government here in Vancouver had an announcement to make.

Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim visited Los Angeles earlier this month as part of an effort to attract the production to the city, meetings with reps from Sony Pictures Television and Warner Bros. Discovery overseeing HBO.

According to Mayor Sim, the production will create many “high-paying jobs and career opportunities” and the decision to film here “gives us more swagger.”

“As we look to the future, I’m confident that we will see even more productions decide to make their home in Vancouver,” Sim said.

